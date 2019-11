Ford to use Mustang name for its electric SUV

Ford Motor Co will use the Mustang name, previously reserved for a muscle car, for an electric Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) that customers in the US, Canada and Europe can start ordering on November 17, the company said on Thursday.

Ford confirmed its new electric SUV will be called the Mustang Mach-E ahead of a debut event scheduled for Los Angeles on Sunday. Until now, the Mustang name has been used only on a line of sporty coupes associated with Detroit's 1960s muscle car era.

The SUV will be among a more than dozen all-electric automobiles the company plans to launch by 2022 with an investment of $11.5bn (roughly R170.6bn) as it moves away from traditional petrol-powered cars.

In April, the No. 2 US carmaker invested $500m (roughly R7.4bn) in electric automaker Rivian and said it planned to use the Michigan start-up's platform to build a new Ford-branded electric vehicle.

A reservation for the Mustang Mach-E can be made on Ford's website in the US, Canada and Europe by paying a refundable deposit of $500, the company said.

Ford said it would announce reservation dates for China later.