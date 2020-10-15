Lexus LC 500 coupe is tweaked for 2020
Tech upgrades and improved driver appeal for the coupe stunner
The LC 500 grand tourer is one of the most desirable cars from the Lexus stable, combining striking styling with an emotive-sounding normally-aspirated V8 engine.
Now three years into its life span, the flagship four-seater coupe has been given a technology tweak to make it a better driver’s car, along with interior updates and new colour choices.
The hi-tech stuff improves life behind the wheel with an upgraded Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system that provides a smoother and more linear response, a new Active Cornering Assist system and electric power steering with improved feel.
Rear-wheel steering has been added to improve high-speed stability and also make the car more manoeuvrable in parking lots.
Mechanically the LC 500 soldiers on with its existing 5.0l V8 engine which musters 351kW and 540Nm, and is paired with rear wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Eschewing the turbo trend in the luxury high-performance segment, the normally-aspirated engine has a linear power delivery that’s not as brutal as some of its turbocharged peers, though it’s capable of a sprightly 4.7 second 0-100km/h sprint at sea level.
The high-revving V8 is an acoustic delight, with a heartier roar than some of today’s sound-muzzled turbo engines. A variable Active Exhaust changes the sound intensity based on the drive mode selected.
In the cabin, the 2020 model comes standard with new 17MM+ high resolution audio which includes USB ports, DAB phase driver, Miracast, Smartphone linking, as well as Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
Active safety includes driver aids like a Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. The well-stocked spec sheet includes navigation, a colour head-up display and driver and passenger seats with heating and ventilation.
Blazing Carnelian has been created as a striking new colour that, according to Lexus, better evokes the agile driving performance of the updated LC 500.
Its impact is heightened by being offered in combination with an equally distinctive colour scheme for the interior: Manhattan Orange. It’s a rich new tone inspired by the Manhattan Henge, a brilliant natural light effect that occurs twice a year when the setting sun aligns perfectly with the New York district’s grid pattern of streets. Used for the headlining, door panels and seat upholstery accents, it creates an exclusive and avant garde feeling.
Another new colour is Terrane Khaki (first seen on the UX), which offers a strong contrast between bright highlights and dark, calm shades.
These colours join a Lexus palette of 30 different shades featured across its model ranges.
The 2020 LC 500 is priced at R2,031,200 which includes a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan.