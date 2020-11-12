Spacious and practical Honda WR-V now available in SA

Honda this week launched its new WR-V compact SUV. Based on the Jazz (it shares the same underpinnings and basic body structure), this newcomer offers seating for five and a raised ride height (173mm) to accommodate some very light off-roading.

As is the trend with vehicles of this ilk (think Ford Figo Freestyle) the WR-V sports the usual front and rear faux-aluminium skid plates and lots of black plastic body cladding to better keep scratchy foliage at bay. You also get a pair of roof rails and a set of 16-inch alloys.

From launch Honda is offering the WR-V in two derivatives: the entry-level Comfort and more plush Elegance. How do they compare? Well on the outside there's really not much between them other than the spec of the headlamps: you get halogens in the Comfort and more modern LED projectors in the flagship Elegance. Inside it's a slightly different story.