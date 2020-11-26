O Lord, won’t you buy me a neon Rolls-Royce
Black Badge Neon Nights limited editions are collectables for fans of bright hues
Though John Lennon had his Phantom painted in paisley, the notion of a bright-hued Rolls-Royce hasn’t exactly taken off.
Generations of chauffeur-driven execs have generally preferred to have their luxury British limousines to be painted in sober colours such as black and grey, with only the occasional flight of fancy into more playful hues.
The latest shift from traditional shades is the new Neon Nights trilogy offered on Rolls-Royce Black Badge cars.
Black Badge was introduced in 2016 as a special line of Rolls-Royce models with higher performance and a darker aesthetic, aimed at “risk takers and disrupters who break the rules”.
But any preconceived notion that all of these cars created initially for US clients have to be black is comprehensively laid to rest by the Neon Nights colours, says a Rolls-Royce spokesperson.
“It’s a vibrant trilogy of Rolls-Royce Black Badges, whose inspiration come from nature. The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan - the darker and edgier enfants terribles of the Rolls-Royce family,” he says.
“Taking cues from the natural world, including an Australian green tree frog, a Hawaiian tree flower and an exotic butterfly, these limited hues show Black Badge bolder in colour, appealing to patrons around the world who really do dare to be different.”
Rolls-Royce says just three further examples of each colour will be made available for commission worldwide, making them a very collectable limited edition.
Wraith Black Badge is finished in Lime Rock Green and the interior is swathed in Scivaro Grey leather, with Lime Rock Green accents in the form of stitching and piping.
The striking Eagle Rock Red on the Dawn Black Badge mimics the flowers of Ōhi’a lehua, an evergreen tree native to Hawaii. The interior is finished in Selby Grey leather with Koi Red stitching and piping details.
The Cullinan’s Mirabeau Blue was inspired by the Rhetus periander butterfly found across Central and South America, with the Arctic White leather interior detailed in Lime Rock Green providing a dramatic contrast.
The Neon Nights cars were created after the popularity of Black Badges unveiled at the 2019 Pebble Beach event, which saw Ghost, Wraith and Dawn finished in bespoke pastel colours.