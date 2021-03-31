New Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate and Dynamic join the fray
If you're a stickler for luxury then the new 2021 Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate and Dynamic Edition models will certainly pique your curiosity.
Cooked-up by the SV Bespoke commissioning experts at the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) Technical Centre in the UK, these plush special editions showcase the full range of personalisation touches that can be applied to the Range Rover. Key to the exclusive Ultimate edition design theme is the combination of newly formulated satin-finished 'Orchard Green' paintwork complemented by a 'Narvik Black' roof and copper detailing.
Other standout features include 'Gloss Black' knurled infill and copper-edged metal Range Rover badging on the bonnet and tailgate, a copper-plated and black enamel SV roundel on the B-pillar, SV roundels embroidered on the headrests, plus illuminated Ultimate edition tread-plates. The cherry on top is a unique ‘SV Bespoke Ultimate edition’ commissioning plaque on the centre console, complete with copper-finished SV roundel.
Essentially the crème de la crème of the current Range Rover lineup, the long-wheelbase SVAutobiography Ultimate provides a first-class travel experience thanks to features such as power-closing rear doors and reclining heated and cooled 'Executive Class Comfort-Plus' rear seats that provide more than 1.2m of rear legroom and a hot stone massage function.
Rear occupants can also look forward to a full-length centre console with an integrated Zenith timepiece, a refrigerated compartment as well as deployable tray tables. 'Vintage Tan' leather interior trim and 'Copper Weave Carbon Fibre' finisher come standard but customers can also opt for leather upholstery from the Italian artisans at 'Poltrona Frau.'
The SVAutobiography Ultimate can be had with one of two powertrains: a 416kW supercharged V8 petrol or the highly efficient P400e plug-in hybrid, which is capable of up to 40km of all-electric driving and provides overall CO2 emissions as low as 75g/km.
Those seeking more driver involvement can opt for the standard-wheelbase SVAutobiography Dynamic edition available exclusively with the supercharged V8. For improved handling the suspension geometry and steering calibration has been optimised accordingly. This model also benefits from Land Rover’s advanced Dynamic Response active roll control system that enhances composure and lowers the ride height by 8mm.
In addition to these chassis tweaks the SVAutobiography Dynamic edition sports forged 'Gloss Dark Grey' 22-inch alloy wheels with a contrasting 'Diamond Turned' finish. The side vents, bonnet finisher, grille and front bumper accents are all finished in 'Graphite Atlas.' Climb inside the cabin and you'll discover a knurled finish for the rotary shift controller, starter button and pedals plus a set of anodised red paddle shifters.
The 2021 Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate edition and SVAutobiography Dynamic are available to order now with pricing available from any Land Rover retailer in SA.