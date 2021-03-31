New Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate and Dynamic join the fray

If you're a stickler for luxury then the new 2021 Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate and Dynamic Edition models will certainly pique your curiosity.

Cooked-up by the SV Bespoke commissioning experts at the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) Technical Centre in the UK, these plush special editions showcase the full range of personalisation touches that can be applied to the Range Rover. Key to the exclusive Ultimate edition design theme is the combination of newly formulated satin-finished 'Orchard Green' paintwork complemented by a 'Narvik Black' roof and copper detailing.

Other standout features include 'Gloss Black' knurled infill and copper-edged metal Range Rover badging on the bonnet and tailgate, a copper-plated and black enamel SV roundel on the B-pillar, SV roundels embroidered on the headrests, plus illuminated Ultimate edition tread-plates. The cherry on top is a unique ‘SV Bespoke Ultimate edition’ commissioning plaque on the centre console, complete with copper-finished SV roundel.