Mitsubishi introduces limited-edition Pajero Legend 100

As you probably already know, the current generation Mitsubishi Pajero is being replaced by the sleeker, more refined Pajero Sport. So to send this mud-slinging icon off in style Mitsubishi SA is now offering the swan song Pajero Legend 100 model that comes loaded with an array of cosmetic enhancements, including a striking chrome radiator grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps, plus a bold front bumper that features integrated fog lamps and LED daytime running lamps. High intensity discharge headlamps are also standard.

Mitsubishi has also amped up the safety offering here with the Legend 100 sporting ISOFix seat anchor points, six airbags, active stability and traction control, a brake assist system and a reverse camera. Inside the cabin you'll find a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic air conditioning with rear controls and a muscular 860W High Power AMP sound system hooked up to no less than 12 loudspeakers. Expect road trips to be a joy.

Power is provided by the firm's familiar 3.2-litre turbodiesel engine that churns out a useful 140kW and 441Nm worth of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. The “Super Select II 4WD” system used in the Pajero Legend 100 provides four driving modes: 2WD High Range, 4WD and 4WD High and Low Range with locked centre differential. An easy-to-operate four-wheel-drive selector dial inside the cabin allows switching between 2WD and 4WD on the move at speeds up to 100km/h.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Legend 100 is, as the name suggests, limited to 100 examples. Upon purchase, owners will be presented with a certificate of membership to the “100" club.

In terms of pricing you're looking at R779,995 for the short-wheelbase model and R869,995 for its long-wheelbase sibling. Both come standard with a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.