This is how much you’ll pay for the new Toyota GR Yaris in SA

After weeks of speculation Toyota has finally announced local pricing for its new GR Yaris.

The company's first homologation model for WRC competition since the Celica GT-FOUR ended production in 1999, the GR Yaris is a purpose built hot hatchback that comes bolted to a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine delivering (in local specification) 198kW and 360Nm worth of torque. Toyota claims these figures will see it dart from standstill to 100km/h in a mere 5.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 230km/h.

This potent three-pot is mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission that sports automatic rev-matching for seamless cog-swapping. You can turn off this feature if you want to heel-and-toe the old fashioned way. Power is distributed to all four wheels via Toyota's GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system that features three driver-selectable modes: Normal (40% of available torque to the rear wheels), Track (50% to the rear wheels) and Sport (70% to the rear wheels). The system also adjusts torque split automatically based on driver inputs, vehicle behaviour and road or track conditions.