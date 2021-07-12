Ineos reveals interior details of new Grenadier 4x4

The upcoming Ineos Grenadier was created as a foil to the new-generation Land Rover Defender which, save for its retro exterior styling, is a modern luxury SUV with very little connection to its old workhorse namesake.

The British-built Grenadier is an unashamed facsimile of the original rugged Landy, conceived as a working tool with uncompromising off-road ability and durability. Details of the Grenadier have been revealed piecemeal ahead of its sales debut in 2022 and exterior pictures have been in circulation for some time, but Ineos has now revealed the cabin.

The interior adopts a utilitarian approach based on the vehicle that inspired it, without being stripped of comforts or technology. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is a nod to modernity, but the cabin is otherwise dominated by physical dials and switches.

Inspired by the interfaces of aircraft, boats and tractors, toggle switches and dials on the centre and overhead consoles are widely spaced and clearly labelled. Auxiliary switches are built in, pre-wired to support the addition of winches, work lights and other accessories.

“The layout is functional and logical, designed with ease of use in mind,” says Toby Ecuyer, head of design. “It has everything you need and nothing you don’t.”

He adds that the interior delivers the space, practicality and versatility owners need from a hard-working 4x4.

Hard-wearing surface materials are designed to endure. Drain plugs in the rubber flooring and wipe-down upholstery allow the interior to be hosed out. Water-resistant and anti-stain Recaro seats come standard, but carpets and leather upholstery will be available for owners seeking a more luxurious vibe.

The infotainment system is accessed via a touchscreen or by a rotary dial, and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smart phone integration. An off-road pathfinder navigation system allows drivers to programme, follow and record their route via waypoints..