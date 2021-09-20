Two doctors stabbed by patient at Kimberley hospital

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has called on the management of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley to explain how two doctors were allegedly stabbed by a male patient at the weekend.

“[The stabbing] is yet another example of public hospitals in the country failing to adequately protect staff,” the association said.

“According to reports, a male patient at the hospital stabbed two female doctors and another patient with a knife before being restrained by the hospital’s security personnel.”

The doctors were stabbed in their arms in the hospital’s casualty ward.

“Incidents such as these erode the confidence of doctors that they are able to perform their duties in a safe environment,” said Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee.

“For how long will provincial authorities stand by and watch innocent doctors and patients be subjected to these types of incidents? It’s unfair on them, and it’s unfair on the patients who need treatment.”