Refreshed Mazda CX-3 will hit SA in January 2022

The updated Mazda CX-3 will touch down in SA next year with a few notable tweaks and upgrades. For starters, customer can look forward to a larger 8-inch (up from 7-inches) Mazda MZD Connect infotainment screen in Dynamic, Individual and Hikari models.

Automatic versions of the Individual and Hikari models up the technological ante even further with the addition of a wireless charging pad to help keep your smartphone juiced. For improved safety, seatbelt warnings are introduced on the rear seats of all derivatives. New “Platinum Quartz” paint has been added to the colour options palette.

The updated Mazda CX-3 will be available in SA from January 2022. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.