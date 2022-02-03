New 2022 Volvo XC60 B5 FWD Momentum is big on value
Volvo Cars SA on Thursday launched its new entry-level XC60 B5 Geartronic FWD Momentum that undercuts the all-wheel drive equivalent by R139,498.
Like all derivatives in the XC60 line-up, this budget-conscious newcomer is powered by a turbocharged 183kW/350Nm 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Capable of harvesting braking energy through its Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), this technology results in a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 6.9l/100km. Power is fed to the front wheels via an eight-speed Geartronic automatic transmission and you can expect a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.0 seconds.
While this swish new Swede might be the entry point to the XC60 range, it isn't lacking in features. Riding on a pair of chunky 18-inch alloy wheels, customers can look forward to a host of standard niceties, including dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, front and rear parking assist, a handy reversing camera and inductive smartphone charging. Leather upholstery is optional.
Volvo's new Android-powered infotainment system is included in the price and comes complete with built-in Google apps and services. Over-the-air updates ensure that vehicle software and the operating system itself will keep improving over time.
Available to order at dealers, the new XC60 B5 FWD starts at R750,000 (incl VAT).
