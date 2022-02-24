Sinister new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge arrives in SA

The Black Badge series was created to bring a younger, more tech-savvy and vibrant group of well-heeled customers to the Rolls-Royce brand.

Black Badge is assertive in character, bold in design and darker in aesthetic, and it is now available in SA in the Ghost luxury sedan.

It may be badged Black but customers are free to select any colour out of a 44,000 hue palette. The car displayed in the Johannesburg showroom of local Rolls-Royce importer Daytona was resplendent in what Rolls-Royce describes as the motor car industry’s darkest black paint, with 45kg of atomised and hand-polished high-gloss piano finish. The Spirit of Ecstasy mascot is also darkened.

The car rides on 21-inch composite wheels made up of 44 layers of carbon fibre. There are aerospace-grade titanium fasteners and floating hubcaps, with the Double R monogram remaining upright at all times when the wheels are in motion.

Pulling a hunky and chromed door handle reveals an expansive cabin with large and thick front seats worthy of a six-figure price car.