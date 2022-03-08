Renault takes wraps off new Austral SUV

French carmaker Renault unwrapped its new Austral SUV on Tuesday, marking its latest effort to compete in the compact car segment while moving upmarket with a flagship "Esprit Alpine" model derivative.

The Alpine badge, with which Renault hopes to boost margins, is about specific accessories, including blue seat top stitching and a new satin shale grey body colour with an exclusive matte finish. Also fitted as standard are 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Luca de Meo, head of the French car manufacturer, said he wanted to exploit the Alpine brand's sporty image as he seeks to fuel Renault's profit margin recovery, but not restrict it to a few exclusive models, as has been the case in the past.