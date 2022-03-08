Upgraded Mahindra XUV300 range now available in Mzansi
Mahindra has given its XUV300 compact SUV a makeover for the 2022 model year.
Unlike the outgoing model that made do with a questionable ivory and beige interior, the new XUV300 gets a much more conventional dark interior with a black dashboard design and black seat upholstery – something that's sure to appeal to a far wider audience. The flagship W8 model further benefits from more luxurious black leatherette upholstery.
To keep tech-savvy motorists happy Mahindra has also turned its attention to the vehicle's infotainment. As such, all models from the W4 SE upward now come fitted with a new nine-inch touchscreen system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
XUV300 W4 SE and W6 model derivatives come equipped with extra luxuries including a rear window wiper and demister plus a comprehensive on-board satellite navigation system. The W6 takes things a step further thanks to the addition of cruise control.
Meanwhile the range-topping W8 levels-up with additional niceties such as dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel, a tyre pressure monitoring system and sunroof. Customers can also look forward to a self-dimming rear-view mirror, a pair of automatic headlamps and window wipers plus additional seat-height adjustment for the driver.
On the exterior design front the Mahindra team has penned a stylish new 16-inch multi-spoke and diamond-cut alloy wheel that will be bolted to all but the entry-level models. The W4 is fitted with steel wheels covered by stylish wheel covers while the W4 SE sports its own unique set of 16-inch alloy wheels resplendent with black and silver detailing.
The 2022 XUV300 engine line-up continues unchanged with customers being able to pick from either a 81kW/200Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine or a more potent 85kW/300Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel motor. The latter, however, is unfortunately not available in the entry-level W4 model. Both power trains are here paired to six-speed manual transmission that delivers drive exclusively to the front wheels.
Pricing for the new 2022 Mahindra XUV300 range is as follows:
W4 Petrol: R234,999
W4 Petrol SE: R244,999
W6 Petrol: R261,999
W6 Diesel: R281,999
W8 Petrol: R316,999
W8 Diesel: R336,999
All models come standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty. W4 models get a three-year/50,000km service plan. W6 and W8 models get a five-year/90,000km service plan.
