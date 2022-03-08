Upgraded Mahindra XUV300 range now available in Mzansi

Mahindra has given its XUV300 compact SUV a makeover for the 2022 model year.

Unlike the outgoing model that made do with a questionable ivory and beige interior, the new XUV300 gets a much more conventional dark interior with a black dashboard design and black seat upholstery – something that's sure to appeal to a far wider audience. The flagship W8 model further benefits from more luxurious black leatherette upholstery.

To keep tech-savvy motorists happy Mahindra has also turned its attention to the vehicle's infotainment. As such, all models from the W4 SE upward now come fitted with a new nine-inch touchscreen system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.