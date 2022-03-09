Lexus announces pricing and specs for new 2022 NX range

The second-generation Lexus NX will soon be arriving in SA. Built to take on the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, this Japanese SUV comes out swinging with an aggressively styled exterior that is sure to turn heads thanks to its huge spindle grille, narrow LED headlamps and extra-raked windscreen.

Lexus is offering two models from launch and getting things started is the NX 250 EX that comes bolted to a 2.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 152kW and 243Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Lexus claims a 0-100km/h time of 9.1 seconds and top speed of 200km/h.

Equipment levels are high and customers can look forward to an array of standard niceties, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with automatic high-beam and rear roof spoiler. Inside the cabin you'll find creature comforts such as dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.