Lexus announces pricing and specs for new 2022 NX range
The second-generation Lexus NX will soon be arriving in SA. Built to take on the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, this Japanese SUV comes out swinging with an aggressively styled exterior that is sure to turn heads thanks to its huge spindle grille, narrow LED headlamps and extra-raked windscreen.
Lexus is offering two models from launch and getting things started is the NX 250 EX that comes bolted to a 2.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 152kW and 243Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Lexus claims a 0-100km/h time of 9.1 seconds and top speed of 200km/h.
Equipment levels are high and customers can look forward to an array of standard niceties, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with automatic high-beam and rear roof spoiler. Inside the cabin you'll find creature comforts such as dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The cutting-edge active safety systems are equally impressive and include what Lexus calls "safe exit assist" — a clever piece of tech that prevents the vehicle's doors being opened when passing cyclists or vehicles are detected, thus preventing an accident. Intersection turn assist is fitted to the Lexus NX 250 EX, as is emergency steering assist, a pre-collision system featuring pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, parking support brake with obstacle and vehicle detection, blind-spot monitor, dynamic radar active cruise control and lane tracing assist.
Next up is the flagship NX 350 F Sport that ups the performance ante with a 2.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 205kW and 430Nm. This increased muscle is fed to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Lexus claims that this model will scamper to 100km/h in 7.0 seconds and hit a VO2 Max of 200km/h.
Building on the specification of the NX 250 EX, the NX 350 F Sport comes armed with a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, tri-beam LED headlamps with an adaptive high-beam system and a panoramic sunroof. Extra visual menace is provided by dark chrome exterior detailing, a unique F Sport design mesh grille and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Two exterior paint hues are exclusive to the F Sport models — White Nova and Poseidon Blue.
Inside the cabin the range-topping NX 350 F Sport boasts additional amenities including heated and ventilated front seats, a colour head-up display (HUD), digital rear-view mirror, leather upholstery and a punchy 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. A pair of body-hugging sports seats are fitted as standard, as is a leather-trimmed F Sport steering wheel and shift knob and aluminium pedals and footrest.
For sharper handling dynamics, the Lexus engineers have equipped the NX 350 F Sport with adaptive variable suspension, a five-stage drive mode select system and performance dampers front and rear.
Pricing for the 2022 Lexus NX range is:
NX 250 EX: R860,000
NX 350 F Sport: R1,075,400
A seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included as standard. Three NX hybrid model derivatives will launch later in 2022 in EX, SE and F Sport grades.
