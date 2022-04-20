BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric i7 model

BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022.

The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 (roughly R1,796,593) in the US and €135,900 (roughly R2,223,269) in Europe.

CEO Oliver Zipse predicted that demand for the ICE model would be higher in the US, where there is less stringent regulation of carbon emissions than in Europe or the UK.