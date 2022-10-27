Ye escorted out of Skechers' LA office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'

Skechers USA said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer “showed up unannounced and uninvited”.
The footwear maker “has no intention of working with West”, it said in a statement.
Skechers' comments come a day after sportswear brand Adidas ended its partnership with West, after a series of anti-Semitic remarks from the celebrity.
“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech,” Skechers said.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Ye's representatives for comment.
Apparel company Gap, which terminated its tie-up with West in September, is also taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from its stores and shut down YeezyGap.com.
Shares of California-based Skechers were up nearly 1% in extended trading, after closing down nearly 10% on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday forecast quarter sales below Wall Street estimates after missing third-quarter earnings expectations, dented by higher operating costs and a hit from foreign exchange rates.
Reuters
Image: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga
