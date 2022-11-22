Refreshed 2022 Audi S8 touches down in Mzansi

The updated Audi S8 is now available in South Africa. Perhaps one of the most understated performance offerings in the firm's catalogue, this luxury saloon merges under-the-radar aesthetics with the same powerhouse engine as in the RS6 Avant and RSQ8, albeit with a slight detune. Still, 420kW and 800Nm is nothing to sneeze at, with Audi saying the S8 will go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250km/h.

Cog-swapping duties are handled by an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox while a variable Quattro all-wheel drive system equipped with a self-locking sport differential provides traction in all conditions. Up to 85% of available torque can be sent to the rear wheels, which should make the S8 — like its RS3 sibling — entertaining through corners.

Another notable feature standard on this saloon flagship is Audi's predictive active suspension system that “reads” the road ahead via a host of advanced sensors and video cameras and then adjusts the car's dampers, ride height and 48v active roll system to better suit whatever is coming their way. When set to Dynamic mode this system will focus on maximising handling performance; when dialled back to Comfort+ mode the S8's digital brain will do everything to deliver maximum ride comfort.