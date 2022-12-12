New Models

SVI Engineering unleashes new B6-armoured Iveco Trakker truck

12 December 2022 - 10:02 By Motoring Staff
The B6-armoured Iveco Trakker truck can be configured to function as an ambulance, fire truck or armoured bus.
Image: Supplied

SVI Engineering has revealed a B6 armouring package for the Iveco Trakker range of trucks.

Swapping the vehicle's standard cab for a version custom-fabricated from bullet-resistant steel and high-quality ballistic glass, the SVI-armoured Iveco Trakker offers its driver and passenger full protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R5 and R1. 

Though developed chiefly for clients carrying high-value cargo, the Trakker’s load body design is adaptable to suit various customer requirements, meaning the vehicle can also be configured to function as an ambulance, a fire truck or even an armoured bus.

According to SVI the unique cab construction also protects engine components and includes a tilting nose plate to facilitate routine maintenance, ensuring serviceability remains as close to that of the standard truck as possible. The tilting mechanism has been strengthened to cope with the extra mass of the armoured cab.

Tilting nose plate helps to facilitate routine maintenance.
Image: Supplied

Altogether, the various armouring components add around 500kg of additional mass, a figure easily dispatched by the Trakker 380 4x4’s proven 12.88l, six-cylinder diesel engine.

With the standard powertrain driving both axles, the armoured truck boasts proper go-anywhere ability. Heavy-duty run-flat rings can be fitted to the tyres as an option.

Pricing for the Iveco Trakker B6 armouring solution starts at R649,500 (excluding VAT), though this figure will vary according to the chosen specification.

Each unit has a three-month turnaround time, with all work completed at SVI Engineering’s Pretoria facility. 

