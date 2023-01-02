New Hyundai bus is the ultimate smart office solution for remote locations

Hyundai Motor Company announced the launch of its Universe Mobile Office, a variant of its Universe luxury passenger bus for the Korean market. The company says the mobile office enables teams to remain productive while on the move and at remote locations.
Hyundai Motor developed the Universe Mobile Office by saying the bus is a smart mobility solution, not just as a means of transportation.
The vehicle’s interior uses the harmony of curves and straight lines to create an open-air office ambience with three distinct seating areas with premium yet practical design elements, such as semi-automatic blinds and light-coloured laminated floors.
Universe Mobile Office’s optimised floor plan facilitates both individual and group work by including group collaboration spaces at the front and rear, personal workspaces in the middle and storage areas throughout.
The group collaboration space at the front maximises collaboration efficiency by arranging a video conferencing system, foldable conference table, sofa seating and custom-made storage.
The personal workspaces in the middle are equipped with premium reclining seats, tables, wireless charging pads, individual entertainment systems and personal storage spaces to create a comfortable environment for work and relaxation in transit.
Luxury bus living
The personal workspaces in the middle are equipped with premium reclining seats, tables, wireless charging pads and individual entertainment systems
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Universe Mobile Office is available in three options, including standard 10-seater, 13-seater (12+1) with group collaboration space in the front, 13-seater (12+1) with expanded office space, and 13-seater (11+1+1) with separate seat configurations for transit and collaboration.
