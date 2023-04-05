Gordon Murray Automotive shows off its new T.33 Spider

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has unveiled its gorgeous new T.33 Spider.

Based on the T.33 coupé that broke cover back in 2022, it promises to deliver an even more visceral driving experience as the ability to lose the roof — a lightweight two-piece design that you stow in the trunk — will bring you closer to the sonic fury of that glorious mid-mounted Cosworth 3.9l V12 engine.



In case you need a refresher, this naturally aspirated work of wonder weighs a mere 178kg and can rev up to 11,100rpm. Maximum power — 452kW — is produced at a heady 10,500rpm while maximum torque — 451Nm — peaks at 9,000rpm.

GMA doesn't really give a toss about performance figures — so we can't quote any — but they do listen to their customers and as a result have decided to scrap the optional paddle-shift automatic gearbox that was initially available on the coupé.



Yep, of the 100 units ordered only four people decided not to specify the lovely six-speed Xtrac manual transmission. So now this is the only cog-swapper the T.33 Spider is available with.