New Models

Gordon Murray Automotive shows off its new T.33 Spider

05 April 2023 - 07:09 By Motoring Reporter
As with all GMA road cars, production of T.33 Spider will be limited to 100 units.
Image: Supplied

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has unveiled its gorgeous new T.33 Spider.

Based on the T.33 coupé that broke cover back in 2022, it promises to deliver an even more visceral driving experience as the ability to lose the roof — a lightweight two-piece design that you stow in the trunk — will bring you closer to the sonic fury of that glorious mid-mounted Cosworth 3.9l V12 engine.

In case you need a refresher, this naturally aspirated work of wonder weighs a mere 178kg and can rev up to 11,100rpm. Maximum power — 452kW — is produced at a heady 10,500rpm while maximum torque — 451Nm — peaks at 9,000rpm.

GMA doesn't really give a toss about performance figures — so we can't quote any — but they do listen to their customers and as a result have decided to scrap the optional paddle-shift automatic gearbox that was initially available on the coupé.

Yep, of the 100 units ordered only four people decided not to specify the lovely six-speed Xtrac manual transmission. So now this is the only cog-swapper the T.33 Spider is available with. 

In addition to all-new surfacing from the A-pillar rearwards, the Spider’s fixed rear section of roof provides rollover protection, optimises stiffness and is integral to the body design
Image: Supplied

Though it shares the same front end as its coupé sibling, every surface from the A-pillar backwards is unique to the new T.33 Spider.

The fixed section of the roof features elegant buttresses which blend harmoniously into the rear deck, behind which are louvres which aid cooling. The snorkel-like ram induction airbox, mounted directly to the engine itself and a hallmark feature of the T.33, becomes even more distinctive on the Spider — especially once the roof panels have been removed.

You can bet that it will also deliver some of the most outrageous induction noise ever to rock the automotive world. Finally, the rear glass has been designed to drop seamlessly behind the rear bulkhead at the press of a switch — roof on or off — to complete the immersive Spider experience.

Despite being a strict two-seater, the Spider does sport a front stowage compartment as well as twin side luggage lockers neatly integrated into the rear haunches and opened with a button concealed under the dihedral doors. Capable of carrying six suitcases in total (295l), this makes it a truly usable supercar capable of long-distance road trips. 

Twin side lockers provide 180l of storage space. Front luggage compartment adds another 115l.
Image: Supplied

Like the coupé, the Spider is built around the firm's iStream Ultralight carbon monocoque technology. Comprising carbon fibre composite panels bonded to extruded aluminium tubing triangulated at precision die-cast aluminium nodes, this delivers a body structure which provides the optimal balance of high stiffness, light weight and exceptional levels of safety and occupant protection.

Developed in parallel with the coupe, the T.33 programme was Spider-led, meaning that all torsional rigidity targets were set for the Spider body structure. This ensured no compromises to structural integrity and avoided the weight increases which typically arise from the traditional approach of adding reinforcements and bracing.

As a result the T.33 Spider has a target dry weight of 1,108kg, just 18kg more than the coupe, and will, according to GMA, deliver the exact same driving experience.

Suspension technology? Again, as with the coupé, you're looking at lightweight double wishbones front and rear with coil springs over aluminium alloy dampers.

The front suspension configuration also features an anti-roll bar and aluminium alloy uprights. At the rear of the chassis, aluminium alloy uprights and toe control links are deployed, along with an Inclined Axis Shear Mounting (IASM) system. 

The IASM system has the rear suspension mounted directly to the transmission casing with the torsional loads supported by the chassis and the entire powertrain mounted on anti-vibration bushes.

Ram airbox cranks induction noise up to 11.
Image: Supplied

The T.33 Spider comes equipped as standard with lightweight forged aluminium alloy wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres (235/35 front, 295/30 rear).

Ferocious stopping power is provided by a bespoke brake package consisting of Brembo Carbon Ceramic Material (CCM) discs (370mm front, 340mm) paired with Monobloc alloy calipers (six-piston up front and four-piston rear). 

As to be expected the cockpit of the T.33 Spider embraces Professor Gordon Murray's love of functional simplicity. Consequently it forgoes finicky touchscreens and all of the main controls are rotary and analogue.

The car is even devoid of column stalks, and instead, the indicators are operated by thumb-buttons on the steering wheel’s horizontal spokes.

Simple, beautifully engineered cockpit is an ergonomic delight.
Image: Supplied

All of the cabin's main touch points are beautifully tactile, with the carbon fibre steering wheel trimmed in leather and the perfectly weighted pedals, gear shift lever and switchgear machined from aluminium alloy. The lightweight carbon fibre seats are trimmed in a combination of leather and Alcantara.

Look to the instrument cluster and you'll notice a centrally mounted tachometer flanked by secondary displays for climate control and infotainment, the latter featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Starting at £1.89m (R42.5m) only 100 examples of the GMA T.33 Spider will be produced. Production — it's all done by hand — is due to commence in 2024.

