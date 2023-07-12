Swedish hypercar specialist Koenigsegg has revealed the new client specification Gemera with the latest technology. It was introduced by maverick founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg at the grand opening of the Gripen Atelier facility where it will be assembled.
The Gemera concept car first arrived in 2020 with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain featuring a turbocharged 2.0l three-cylinder engine mated to three electric motors, and the Koenigsegg Direct Drive system. The system delivers1,265kW and 3,500Nm directly to the axles without the need for a gearbox.
However, during the development process, the unparalleled nine-speed Light Speed Transmission was also introduced in the Jesko models. This transmission can swap gears from 5th to 1st, if required, without the threat of implosion. The client specification Koenigsegg Gemera now adopts this newer system.
Koenigsegg Gemera uses 'Dark Matter' to drive power to new heights
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“We could not resist exploring the possibility of incorporating these remarkable features and benefits into the Gemera production model, leading us down an exciting new development path — the Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission (LSTT),” Von Koenigsegg explains. “We added ‘Tourbillon’ to the name of the LST, as this mechanism represents the automotive equivalent of a high-end Swiss watch.”
Further befuddling enhancements are seen in the electric drivetrain components. The Gemera initially had three electric motors, one for each rear wheel and one on the crankshaft. Now the R&D team has also developed the 596kW and 1,250Nm developing Raxial Flux e-motor, dubbed the Dark Matter e-motor.
Image: Supplied
One Dark Matter is now paired with the LSTT, instead of three e-motors, resulting in a smaller and lighter drivetrain. The four-wheel drive system has four-wheel torque vectoring and can be powered by either the Dark Matter e-motor or the three-cylinder motor for a maximum output of 1,043kW and 1,850 Nm.
That’s not all. The smaller transmission has allowed the optional fitment of a Jesko V8, tuned to produce 1118.55kW. Add the 597kW provided by the Dark Matter and you have 1,715kW and 2,750Nm for the school run.
The Gemera will start production in the Gripen Atelier at the end of 2024, with customer deliveries in the first part of 2025. Expect to pay north of R30m.
