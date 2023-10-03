New Models

New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal

SA's best-selling vehicle just got even more impressive: Raider X comes with extra personality and practicality at a small price premium

03 October 2023 - 09:30
Sponsored
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The new Toyota Hilux Raider X is available at Toyota showrooms around the country for a limited time only.
The new Toyota Hilux Raider X is available at Toyota showrooms around the country for a limited time only.
Image: Toyota

Toyota has taken everything people love about SA's best-selling vehicle — the indomitable Hilux — and dialled it up to the max to create the new Hilux Raider X, which is available at the brand's 220 showrooms across the country for a limited time only.

The limited-edition Hilux Raider X uses the Raider 2.4 GD-6 4x4 as its base and comes in two variations. Badged as the 2.4 GD-6 Raider X 4X4 six-speed manual and 2.4 GD-6 Raider X 4X4 six-speed auto respectively, these newcomers are easily distinguished from the standard Ranger thanks to a bespoke exterior package.

The limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider X boasts a bespoke exterior package that sets it apart from the standard Raider.
The limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider X boasts a bespoke exterior package that sets it apart from the standard Raider.
Image: Toyota SA

Boasting some really cool kit, the Hilux Raider X flaunts its extrovert personality with a host of exclusive exterior standard features. These include:

  • All-new 17″, bi-tone, diamond-polished, chrome and black multi-spoke alloy wheels;
  • Chunky matt black overfenders with distinctive red insert detailing;
  • Chrome grille inset bar with Hilux badging;
  • “Louvre” matt black styling bar and integrated tonneau cover; and
  • Unique Raider X badging.

There’s also an exciting colour palette to choose from including Glacier White, Attitude Black, Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Chromium silver, Cosmic Blue, Oxide bronze, Sand Beige, Orange Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

The Toyota Hilux Raider X's spring-loaded Tailgate Assist function makes light work of opening and closing the tailgate.
The Toyota Hilux Raider X's spring-loaded Tailgate Assist function makes light work of opening and closing the tailgate.
Image: Toyota

And when it comes to practicality, the Hilux Raider X goes the extra mile with a fully rubberised cargo bed to soften the blows of extreme loading, not to mention the spring-loaded Tailgate Assist function, which makes light work of opening and closing the tailgate.

A peek under the hood exposes what drives the new Hilux Raider X: the proven 2.4l diesel power plant employing DOHC 16-valve, in-line 4-cylinder architecture and delivering 110kW and an extraordinary 400Nm of torque available from a very accessible 1,600rpm.

And there’s zero penalties at the pumps: the combined fuel consumption is pegged at just 7,6l per 100km for the manual and 7,7l per 100km for the auto.

Move indoors and you can’t help but wax lyrical about the many comfort and convenience features you’ll find on the Hilux Raider X’s standard menu. These include such niceties as:

  • Cruise control;
  • A TFT multi-information display inset within the instrument cluster;
  • A large-screen display audio with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth functionality;
  • Steering wheel controls for audio, telephone, information display and voice commands; and
  • A reverse camera.
The interior of the Toyota Hilux Raider X is as impressive as its exterior.
The interior of the Toyota Hilux Raider X is as impressive as its exterior.
Image: Toyota

To keep you safe, the Hilux Raider X features an exhaustive array of active and passive safety systems. It goes without saying that must-haves such as ABS with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) are standard, but the list also includes Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC).

And with its considerable off-roading credentials come Hill Assist Control and Trailer Sway Control. (The Hilux employs an electronically activated Limited Slip Differential and a switchable four-wheel drive system that can be engaged on the fly.)

In terms of the passive safety package, the Hilux Raider X comes with a full suite of airbags comprising side, curtain, driver, passenger and driver knee airbags. ISOFIX child-seat attachment points for the rear seat keep things family-friendly, while front and rear Park Distance Control (PDC) with visual and audio warnings assist with parking manoeuvres.

Taking care of security, there’s the latest state-of-the-art Anti-Theft System, comprising an immobiliser/alarm with Intrusion Sensor.

Pricing, warranty and service plans

The good news is that all this extra kit comes at a small price premium:

  • The Hilux 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider X M/T is priced at R674,800; and 
  • The Hilux 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider X A/T at R704,300.

The Hilux Raider X is covered by the three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/90,000km service plan. Service intervals are set at 10,000km and customers can purchase a variety of service plan and warranty extensions from their nearest Toyota dealer.

All Toyota owners can also sign up for a personal MyToyota profile. MyToyota is designed by Toyota SA to provide a platform for owners to quickly and conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle.

Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles are fitted with a device that opens up a whole new world of features. Simply opt in and you have access to Wi-Fi capability (25GB free), along with a host of supplementary Connect services.

For more information, and to book your test drive, visit the Toyota website.

This article was sponsored by Toyota.

ALSO READ:

Grit meets safety and style: new Toyota Urban Cruiser has a ton to offer

SPONSORED | Elevating safety and style to new heights, the 2023 iteration dominates the B-SUV segment with impressive fuel efficiency and a ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Safety, style and space: Toyota Vitz is loaded with impressive features

SPONSORED | The funky hatchback combines comfort and practicality at an affordable price
Motoring
4 months ago

Toyota Fortuner moves up a class with catamaran-inspired styling

SPONSORED | Bolder design and cabin updates for SA’s best-seller
Motoring
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Omoda partners with Planet Fitness to make you a healthier driver news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Bentley Continental GT Speed Reviews
  3. Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow news
  4. Car sales: These were SA’s top 30 performers in September news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze