New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal
SA's best-selling vehicle just got even more impressive: Raider X comes with extra personality and practicality at a small price premium
Toyota has taken everything people love about SA's best-selling vehicle — the indomitable Hilux — and dialled it up to the max to create the new Hilux Raider X, which is available at the brand's 220 showrooms across the country for a limited time only.
The limited-edition Hilux Raider X uses the Raider 2.4 GD-6 4x4 as its base and comes in two variations. Badged as the 2.4 GD-6 Raider X 4X4 six-speed manual and 2.4 GD-6 Raider X 4X4 six-speed auto respectively, these newcomers are easily distinguished from the standard Ranger thanks to a bespoke exterior package.
Boasting some really cool kit, the Hilux Raider X flaunts its extrovert personality with a host of exclusive exterior standard features. These include:
- All-new 17″, bi-tone, diamond-polished, chrome and black multi-spoke alloy wheels;
- Chunky matt black overfenders with distinctive red insert detailing;
- Chrome grille inset bar with Hilux badging;
- “Louvre” matt black styling bar and integrated tonneau cover; and
- Unique Raider X badging.
There’s also an exciting colour palette to choose from including Glacier White, Attitude Black, Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Chromium silver, Cosmic Blue, Oxide bronze, Sand Beige, Orange Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.
And when it comes to practicality, the Hilux Raider X goes the extra mile with a fully rubberised cargo bed to soften the blows of extreme loading, not to mention the spring-loaded Tailgate Assist function, which makes light work of opening and closing the tailgate.
A peek under the hood exposes what drives the new Hilux Raider X: the proven 2.4l diesel power plant employing DOHC 16-valve, in-line 4-cylinder architecture and delivering 110kW and an extraordinary 400Nm of torque available from a very accessible 1,600rpm.
And there’s zero penalties at the pumps: the combined fuel consumption is pegged at just 7,6l per 100km for the manual and 7,7l per 100km for the auto.
Move indoors and you can’t help but wax lyrical about the many comfort and convenience features you’ll find on the Hilux Raider X’s standard menu. These include such niceties as:
- Cruise control;
- A TFT multi-information display inset within the instrument cluster;
- A large-screen display audio with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth functionality;
- Steering wheel controls for audio, telephone, information display and voice commands; and
- A reverse camera.
To keep you safe, the Hilux Raider X features an exhaustive array of active and passive safety systems. It goes without saying that must-haves such as ABS with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) are standard, but the list also includes Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC).
And with its considerable off-roading credentials come Hill Assist Control and Trailer Sway Control. (The Hilux employs an electronically activated Limited Slip Differential and a switchable four-wheel drive system that can be engaged on the fly.)
In terms of the passive safety package, the Hilux Raider X comes with a full suite of airbags comprising side, curtain, driver, passenger and driver knee airbags. ISOFIX child-seat attachment points for the rear seat keep things family-friendly, while front and rear Park Distance Control (PDC) with visual and audio warnings assist with parking manoeuvres.
Taking care of security, there’s the latest state-of-the-art Anti-Theft System, comprising an immobiliser/alarm with Intrusion Sensor.
Pricing, warranty and service plans
The good news is that all this extra kit comes at a small price premium:
- The Hilux 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider X M/T is priced at R674,800; and
- The Hilux 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider X A/T at R704,300.
The Hilux Raider X is covered by the three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/90,000km service plan. Service intervals are set at 10,000km and customers can purchase a variety of service plan and warranty extensions from their nearest Toyota dealer.
All Toyota owners can also sign up for a personal MyToyota profile. MyToyota is designed by Toyota SA to provide a platform for owners to quickly and conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle.
Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles are fitted with a device that opens up a whole new world of features. Simply opt in and you have access to Wi-Fi capability (25GB free), along with a host of supplementary Connect services.
For more information, and to book your test drive, visit the Toyota website.
This article was sponsored by Toyota.