New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal

And when it comes to practicality, the Hilux Raider X goes the extra mile with a fully rubberised cargo bed to soften the blows of extreme loading, not to mention the spring-loaded Tailgate Assist function, which makes light work of opening and closing the tailgate.

A peek under the hood exposes what drives the new Hilux Raider X: the proven 2.4l diesel power plant employing DOHC 16-valve, in-line 4-cylinder architecture and delivering 110kW and an extraordinary 400Nm of torque available from a very accessible 1,600rpm.

And there’s zero penalties at the pumps: the combined fuel consumption is pegged at just 7,6l per 100km for the manual and 7,7l per 100km for the auto.

Move indoors and you can’t help but wax lyrical about the many comfort and convenience features you’ll find on the Hilux Raider X’s standard menu. These include such niceties as: