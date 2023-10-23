New Models

Mini Countryman SE All4 is coming to South Africa

23 October 2023 - 10:23 By Motorimg Staff
The all-electric Mini Countryman SE All4 is engineered for mild off-road adventures.
The all-electric Mini Countryman SE All4 is engineered for mild off-road adventures.
Image: Supplied

Mini confirmed on Monday its all-electric Countryman SE All4 will be arriving on our shores early next year.

One of the flagship offerings of the new fourth-generation model lineup unveiled on September 1, it comes equipped with two powerful electric motors juiced by a generously sized 66.45kWh battery pack.

Image: Supplied

With a total output of 230kW and 494Nm of torque, Mini claims the Countryman SE All4 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 180 km/h. Maximum driving range is pegged at 433km. Supporting rapid DC charging at up to 130kW, the battery pack can go from 10 to 80% in under 30 minutes. 

Though not a true off-roader, Mini's adaptive all-wheel drive system does give the Countryman SE All4 enough traction to traverse muddy back roads, sand and snow. Short overhangs and a reasonable amount of ground clearance help it navigate mild obstacles. 

Image: Supplied

Advanced technology and high-quality materials abound inside the cabin, with the headlining feature being a new round OLED display measuring 240mm in diameter. Running the firm's latest Operating System 9, it offers intuitive access to infotainment, vehicle and assistance settings via touch or the “Hey MINI” voice activated assistant.

The Mini Countryman SE All4 will be launched locally in the second quarter of 2024. Pricing and final specifications will be announced closer to the time.

