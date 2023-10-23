South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

23 October 2023 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

READ MORE:

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Admissibility of accused’s confession in Meyiwa trial under the spotlight

The admissibility of the alleged confessions of Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has come under the spotlight ...
News
5 days ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate

The two accused who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of trial-within-a-trial ...
News
6 days ago

Two men 'confessed' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as where ...
News
1 week ago
