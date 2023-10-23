Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
LISTEN | Admissibility of accused’s confession in Meyiwa trial under the spotlight
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate
Two men 'confessed' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos