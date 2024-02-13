Should you dig through trash on holiday? Thrills and risks of dumpster diving

Dumpster diving, essentially, means taking things out of the garbage which someone clearly threw away but which someone else thinks could still be useful.
According to the International Drivers Association (IDA), the practice is gaining traction as more and more travellers seek to have authentic and sustainable experiences, and save cash at the same time.
It's not only “an eco-friendly practice, but [is also] a treasure hunt,” said Julianna Marshall, a travel expert at the IDA.
And it isn't only rummaging through rubbish, she said. It's a treasure hunt that started in the 1980s and has been gaining traction ever since. It’s also not only for the homeless and the poor. Surprisingly, many middle-class people do it too, looking for food and goods tossed away. And it’s not only in developing countries, but in wealthy industrialised countries as well.
Marshall claimed dumpster diving is also picking up steam among backpackers and adventurers who are drawn by the thrill of discovery and a desire to save perfectly usable items from waste as dumpster divers take a stand against today’s throwaway culture.
WHAT ARE TRAVELLERS DIVING FOR?
In a recent post titled “How to Dumpster Dive”, the Broke Backpacker website calls dumpster diving the “latest frugal backpacking trend” for those who've been on the move for a while, and who've run out of cash but aren't ready to go home. This is a way for travellers to get themselves free food, clothes and even furniture, it says.
ARGUMENT FOR DUMPSTER DIVING
According to the IDA, nearly a third of the world’s food ends up in the trash. That's like throwing away $750bn into a giant dustbin. Plus, food waste adds a whopping 3.3-billion tonnes of greenhouse gases to our atmosphere. For travellers, diving into a dumpster could mean not only saving a few rand but also taking a tiny step toward fixing these huge issues. Marshall said for those travelling green and on a budget, dumpster diving has appeal.
“It's all about exploring with a lighter footprint and a thicker wallet.”
Besides snagging a snack, the practice is a statement against the world’s excessive waste and a golden opportunity to forge connections with like-minded individuals. Dumpster diving, she said, also creates a sense of community and belonging as travellers and locals share in the excitement and camaraderie of the hunt. Besides giving a unique story to tell when they return home, dumpster diving allows them to connect deeply with local and global issues.
THERE ARE DOWNSIDES
Before you jump in, let's talk about the not-so-fun parts. First, there's the health bit. Diving into bins for food carries real risks, like food poisoning. Beyond the danger of spoiled or contaminated items, you're also facing the invisible threat of dumpsters teeming with bacteria, germs and who knows what else.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines on eating safely, stressing the importance of avoiding food exposed to unsafe temperatures or conditions. Following CDC advice, it is crucial to consume only food that's been properly stored. Therefore, the adventure comes with its hazards, such as sneaky, sharp objects hidden below, ready to turn a treasure hunt into a trip to the doctor for stitches or antibiotics.
Plus, let’s not forget the acrobatic feat of getting into and out of a dumpster — it's practically an urban obstacle course, demanding a mix of ninja moves and cat-like reflexes to dodge dangers and escape unscathed.
Then, there's the law. Not every place you visit will be cool with you diving into their dumpsters, and you don't want to end up explaining yourself to the local police. In the US, dumpster diving is generally legal when the dumpster is on public property. But it pays to know city ordinances and rules, as regulations can vary widely.
The same principle applies internationally. Legal nuances can differ from one country to another.
Marshall added a word of caution: “Love the idea but remember, safety first. Research goes a long way, so know the rules, and maybe don't make the dumpster your only plan for dinner.”
ETHICAL DILEMMA
Here’s another thing to think about: what if by dumpster diving, we're taking away from those in real need? Plus, not everyone gets the “cool” factor of bin browsing, and you might find yourself on the receiving end of judgmental looks.
TO DIVE OR NOT TO DIVE
According to the IDA, diving into a dumpster isn't for everyone, and that's OK. It's a personal choice hinged on balancing the thrill and the cause with the potential risks and ethical questions. In the end, whether you decide to take the plunge or not, travel in a way that feels right to you. Who knows, your next trip could be the adventure you're looking for — whether it includes a dive into the dumpster world. Safe travels.
Budget travel
Should you dig through trash on holiday? Thrills and risks of dumpster diving
What is it about junk that draws people in and should you try it?
Image: AI / 123rf.com
Dumpster diving, essentially, means taking things out of the garbage which someone clearly threw away but which someone else thinks could still be useful.
According to the International Drivers Association (IDA), the practice is gaining traction as more and more travellers seek to have authentic and sustainable experiences, and save cash at the same time.
It's not only “an eco-friendly practice, but [is also] a treasure hunt,” said Julianna Marshall, a travel expert at the IDA.
And it isn't only rummaging through rubbish, she said. It's a treasure hunt that started in the 1980s and has been gaining traction ever since. It’s also not only for the homeless and the poor. Surprisingly, many middle-class people do it too, looking for food and goods tossed away. And it’s not only in developing countries, but in wealthy industrialised countries as well.
Marshall claimed dumpster diving is also picking up steam among backpackers and adventurers who are drawn by the thrill of discovery and a desire to save perfectly usable items from waste as dumpster divers take a stand against today’s throwaway culture.
WHAT ARE TRAVELLERS DIVING FOR?
In a recent post titled “How to Dumpster Dive”, the Broke Backpacker website calls dumpster diving the “latest frugal backpacking trend” for those who've been on the move for a while, and who've run out of cash but aren't ready to go home. This is a way for travellers to get themselves free food, clothes and even furniture, it says.
ARGUMENT FOR DUMPSTER DIVING
According to the IDA, nearly a third of the world’s food ends up in the trash. That's like throwing away $750bn into a giant dustbin. Plus, food waste adds a whopping 3.3-billion tonnes of greenhouse gases to our atmosphere. For travellers, diving into a dumpster could mean not only saving a few rand but also taking a tiny step toward fixing these huge issues. Marshall said for those travelling green and on a budget, dumpster diving has appeal.
“It's all about exploring with a lighter footprint and a thicker wallet.”
Besides snagging a snack, the practice is a statement against the world’s excessive waste and a golden opportunity to forge connections with like-minded individuals. Dumpster diving, she said, also creates a sense of community and belonging as travellers and locals share in the excitement and camaraderie of the hunt. Besides giving a unique story to tell when they return home, dumpster diving allows them to connect deeply with local and global issues.
THERE ARE DOWNSIDES
Before you jump in, let's talk about the not-so-fun parts. First, there's the health bit. Diving into bins for food carries real risks, like food poisoning. Beyond the danger of spoiled or contaminated items, you're also facing the invisible threat of dumpsters teeming with bacteria, germs and who knows what else.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines on eating safely, stressing the importance of avoiding food exposed to unsafe temperatures or conditions. Following CDC advice, it is crucial to consume only food that's been properly stored. Therefore, the adventure comes with its hazards, such as sneaky, sharp objects hidden below, ready to turn a treasure hunt into a trip to the doctor for stitches or antibiotics.
Plus, let’s not forget the acrobatic feat of getting into and out of a dumpster — it's practically an urban obstacle course, demanding a mix of ninja moves and cat-like reflexes to dodge dangers and escape unscathed.
Then, there's the law. Not every place you visit will be cool with you diving into their dumpsters, and you don't want to end up explaining yourself to the local police. In the US, dumpster diving is generally legal when the dumpster is on public property. But it pays to know city ordinances and rules, as regulations can vary widely.
The same principle applies internationally. Legal nuances can differ from one country to another.
Marshall added a word of caution: “Love the idea but remember, safety first. Research goes a long way, so know the rules, and maybe don't make the dumpster your only plan for dinner.”
ETHICAL DILEMMA
Here’s another thing to think about: what if by dumpster diving, we're taking away from those in real need? Plus, not everyone gets the “cool” factor of bin browsing, and you might find yourself on the receiving end of judgmental looks.
TO DIVE OR NOT TO DIVE
According to the IDA, diving into a dumpster isn't for everyone, and that's OK. It's a personal choice hinged on balancing the thrill and the cause with the potential risks and ethical questions. In the end, whether you decide to take the plunge or not, travel in a way that feels right to you. Who knows, your next trip could be the adventure you're looking for — whether it includes a dive into the dumpster world. Safe travels.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Romantic travel memories to inspire your next Valentine’s getaway
6 cities to add to your bucket list if you’re a foodie
Sshhh! Don’t tell your boss: How hush trips are becoming the new workcation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos