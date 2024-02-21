New Models

New Brabus Rocket 1000 blasts off with 736kW

21 February 2024 - 12:39 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Brabus Rocket 1000 will scoot from 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds.
The Brabus Rocket 1000 will scoot from 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds.
Image: Brabus

Brabus has unleashed its savage new Rocket 1000.

Based on a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance and limited to 25 units worldwide, the four-door German coupé features a heavily modified V8 engine paired to Merc's hybrid electric drivetrain (a 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 105kW electric motor) system.

Lightweight Brabus Monoblock P forged wheels are fitted as standard.
Lightweight Brabus Monoblock P forged wheels are fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied

While the latter remains untouched, the former benefits from increased displacement (4.5l up from 4.0l), custom exhaust valves, twin Brabus turbochargers producing a maximum boost pressure of 1.4 bar, a stainless steel Brabus high-performance exhaust and revised engine management software. This results in a cumulative power output of 736kW (1,000hp) and 1,820Nm of torque (limited to 1,620Nm to preserve the drivetrain).

Meshed to a Speedshift MCT nine-speed sports transmission and transferring power to all four wheels via a 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, Brabus said the unit will see the Rocket 1000 sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.6 seconds, 0-200km/h in 9.7 seconds and 0-300km/h in 23.9 seconds. The manufacturer said top speed is limited to 316km/h. 

A Brabus wouldn't be a Brabus if it didn't come fitted with an extravagant body kit and the Rocket 1000 certainly doesn't disappoint in this regard with its ultra-wide carbon fibre front fenders and carbon fibre side panels. Adding 67mm to the car's width, these modifications are bolstered by a carbon fibre front apron and dramatic carbon fibre spoiler with raised flaps on the sides.

Finishing things off is a full set of Brabus Monoblock P forged wheels (21-inch front and 22-inch rear) and a Brabus SportXtra suspension module capable of dropping the vehicle's ride height by up to 20mm from standard. 

Interior highlights come in the form of quilted black leather upholstery, high-gloss carbon fibre accents applied to centre console and Brabus anodised aluminium pedal covers.

Porsche unveils new Panamera E-Hybrid models

Porsche has added two new model derivatives to its third-generation Panamera line-up.
Motoring
1 day ago

SVI Engineering avails discreet B6 armour package for VW Amarok

Bashewa-based armoured car specialists SVI Engineering on Monday unveiled a new discreet armouring package for the latest generation Volkswagen ...
Motoring
2 days ago

This limited-edition Mercedes G-Class is studded with diamonds

Mercedes-Benz has created a special Stronger Than Diamonds Edition of its iconic G-Class off-roader to commemorate Valentine’s Day.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unpacking the 2024 SA Car of the Year finalists Features
  2. New Brabus Rocket 1000 blasts off with 736kW New Models
  3. WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3 Features
  4. After Daytona 500, William Byron will no longer be the ‘other guy’ Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

South Africa sets date for elections on May 29th
John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment