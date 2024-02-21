While the latter remains untouched, the former benefits from increased displacement (4.5l up from 4.0l), custom exhaust valves, twin Brabus turbochargers producing a maximum boost pressure of 1.4 bar, a stainless steel Brabus high-performance exhaust and revised engine management software. This results in a cumulative power output of 736kW (1,000hp) and 1,820Nm of torque (limited to 1,620Nm to preserve the drivetrain).
Meshed to a Speedshift MCT nine-speed sports transmission and transferring power to all four wheels via a 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, Brabus said the unit will see the Rocket 1000 sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.6 seconds, 0-200km/h in 9.7 seconds and 0-300km/h in 23.9 seconds. The manufacturer said top speed is limited to 316km/h.
New Brabus Rocket 1000 blasts off with 736kW
Image: Brabus
Brabus has unleashed its savage new Rocket 1000.
Based on a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance and limited to 25 units worldwide, the four-door German coupé features a heavily modified V8 engine paired to Merc's hybrid electric drivetrain (a 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 105kW electric motor) system.
Image: Supplied
A Brabus wouldn't be a Brabus if it didn't come fitted with an extravagant body kit and the Rocket 1000 certainly doesn't disappoint in this regard with its ultra-wide carbon fibre front fenders and carbon fibre side panels. Adding 67mm to the car's width, these modifications are bolstered by a carbon fibre front apron and dramatic carbon fibre spoiler with raised flaps on the sides.
Finishing things off is a full set of Brabus Monoblock P forged wheels (21-inch front and 22-inch rear) and a Brabus SportXtra suspension module capable of dropping the vehicle's ride height by up to 20mm from standard.
Interior highlights come in the form of quilted black leather upholstery, high-gloss carbon fibre accents applied to centre console and Brabus anodised aluminium pedal covers.
