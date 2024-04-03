Refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLS rolls into South Africa

Equipped with seven seats as standard, the cabin of the updated GLS receives a new palette of luxurious trim finishes including Manufaktur glossy black flowing lines piano lacquer. The louvres of the centre and side air vents are galvanised in Silver Shadow.
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS range has touched down in Mzansi.
Squaring off against rivals such as the BMW X7 and Audi Q8, this SUV differentiates itself from the outgoing model with a revised front end home to a more striking radiator grille featuring four louvres galvanised in high-quality Silver Shadow. There's also a redesigned front bumper fitted with integrated air inlet grilles and a surround in high-gloss black.
Other tweaks are a redesigned under guard, new tail light clusters with horizontal block lenses and 20-inch alloy wheels finished in Himalayas Grey. There are two new paint colours: Sodalite Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey non-metallic.
A revised Off-Road Engineering package offers an underride guard and 30mm more ground clearance to help the driver negotiate more rugged sections of rough terrain.
Image: Supplied
Equipped with seven seats as standard, the cabin of the updated GLS receives a new palette of luxurious trim finishes including Manufaktur glossy black flowing lines piano lacquer. The louvres of the centre and side air vents are galvanised in Silver Shadow.
Technological enhancements include the carmaker's latest Mbux infotainment suite offering a choice of three display styles (classic, sporty, discreet) and three modes (navigation, assistance, service). It can also be made to match the cabin ambient lighting.
A high-definition 360º parking camera is standard on the new GLS line-up and works in tandem with the off-road mode to offer a “transparent bonnet” display designed to help drivers spot obstacles such as large rocks or deep potholes on the route ahead. Mercedes-Benz have also updated the SUV's steering wheel and upgraded the voice assistant.
Optional extras available to GLS customers include the Mbux multi-seat entertainment system and two 100W USB ports set in the rear of the centre console.
Image: Supplied
The GLS 580 4Matic is powered by a 380kW/730Nm 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid assistance. According to Mercedes it will scamper from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach a limited maximum speed of 250km/h. The GLS 450 d 4Matic is armed with a 270kW/750Nm 3.0l six-cylinder turbodiesel also with 48V mild hybrid assistance. Expect 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds and limited top speed of 250km/h.
Both models are fitted with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 d 4Matic will set you back R2,304,700 with the GLS 580 4Matic coming in at R2,840,600. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
