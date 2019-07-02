news

Lucid Motors hires former Tesla production executive

Peter Hochholdinger is the latest high-profile executive to leave Tesla in the past two years, as the automaker struggles to ramp up production of Model 3

02 July 2019 - 11:44 By Reuters
The Lucid Air.
Image: Lucid

Lucid Motors said on Monday it had hired Tesla Inc's former vice president of production at its Fremont factory, Peter Hochholdinger, as vice president of manufacturing.

The Newark, California-based electric carmaker in April also named Peter Rawlinson, former chief engineer of Tesla's Model S, as its chief executive officer.

Lucid, which has more than $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, was founded in 2007 as Atieva by Sam Weng and Bernard Tse, a former vice president of Tesla.

The company positions itself as being less of a direct competitor to Tesla than with luxury car makers such as Audi or BMW, Rawlinson had said.

Four exciting new products you can expect from Tesla in the near future

Elon Musk uses annual shareholders' meeting to highlight upcoming projects.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Hochholdinger, a former production executive at Volkswagen AG, left Tesla last week after three years with the company. At Tesla, he was tasked with improving production of Tesla's luxury Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle as well as helping build a cost-effective manufacturing programme for the Model 3 sedan.

He was the latest high-profile executive to leave Tesla in the past two years, as the automaker struggles to ramp up production of Model 3, which is seen as crucial for its long-term profitability.

Rawlinson said Hochholdinger's experience in manufacturing would help the company in launching Lucid Air and other future models.

Tesla is expected to report its second-quarter delivery and production numbers this week. 

Electric cars grab almost half of sales in oil-producing Norway

Tesla is the country's top-selling car brand of 2019
Motoring
17 hours ago

Tesla is privately building own EV battery cells: report

Surprise move could make Palo Alto car firm 'masters of their own destiny'
Motoring
4 days ago

Apple buys autonomous car startup Drive.ai

Apple is vying against rivals such as Alphabet Inc's Waymo to develop self-driving vehicles.
Motoring
6 days ago

