Exchange rate will drive fuel prices higher in September

28 August 2019 - 15:42 By AASA and Motoring Reporter
The price of fuel is expected to rise in September.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Weakness in the rand is expected to drive fuel prices higher in September. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

According to the figures, 95 octane will rise by 10 cents a litre, and diesel by 25 cents. Illuminating paraffin is also expected to climb by 21 cents. The only positive out of the latest figures is 93 octane, which is showing a decrease of three cents a litre.

“The average landed price of fuel dropped across the board during August. If the rand/US dollar exchange rate had remained flat, we could have been looking at a drop of up to 30 cents a litre for diesel and nearly 52 cents for petrol. Unfortunately, continuing rand weakness means that prices will increase instead,” says the association.

The AA again emphasised the need for policy stability to provide protection for the rand.

“There are encouraging noises coming from finance minister Tito Mboweni, but these must lead to concrete action. Our concern is that an ever-weakening rand robs motorists of the opportunity to benefit from lower oil prices,” the AA concluded.

