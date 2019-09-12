Toyota tests solar-powered Prius in quest for plugless electric car

On a good day, the charge can be sufficient for up to 56km of travel, more than the 47km driven a day by the average American, according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

But the performance drops off quickly if it is cloudy or too hot. If used in real-world driving in those conditions, the Prius would have to be plugged into recharge.

The solar cells are super-slim, just 0.03mm, making them malleable enough to form-fit to the body of a car. The engineers needed to create a buffer between the car and the cells to protect them, so the actual solar panel modules are closer to a centimetre thick.

The trunk of the car is filled with batteries for the solar panels, adding an extra weight of about 80kg.

Making the entire package lighter and bringing down the extremely high costs are among the biggest challenges for the technology, said Satoshi Shizuka, Toyota's lead engineer on the project, adding that commercialisation likely remained “years away”.