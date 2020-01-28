Crowded Lagos to ban motorbikes from most of Nigerian metropolis

Nigeria's business capital, Lagos, will ban commercial motorcycles in large parts of the city, the state government announced on Monday, a move that could change the commute for thousands and threaten ride-hailing start-ups.

The Lagos state government announced on Twitter that it would ban motorcycles, commonly known as okadas, from operating in most of Lagos because of what it described as “chaos and disorderliness”, and “scary figures” from fatal accidents.

Companies such as Max.ng, Oride and Gokada have been aiming to capitalise on congested Lagos roads and the city's teeming population to expand their operations.

The ban cites a 2018 law to bar okadas and small three-wheeled vehicles known as kekes from Saturday. It would bar them from 40 bridges and flyovers, and areas covering the business districts of Victoria Island and Lagos Island, Apapa, where the primary port is located, as well as Ikeja, home to the international airport.

Chinedu Azodoh, cofounder of Max.ng, is hopeful the ban will not apply to them since their bikes are above the 200cc engine size banned by the law.