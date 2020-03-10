Toyota SA announces prices of new Corolla sedan

Toyota SA has announced local prices of its new-generation Corolla sedan, which is about to make its showroom debut.

The four-door version of the Corolla hatchback that was launched here a year ago boasts enhanced driving dynamics and ride comfort, a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance safety features and the latest-generation multimedia system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The stylish newcomer is set to make waves in the C segment.

The car will be offered in two grades: the top-of-the-range XR, powered by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that comes with a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or "10-speed" continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the mid-range XS, which equipped with the 104kW 1.8-litre powertrain, exclusively mated to the CVT transmission.

The new 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a 22kW and 27Nm increase in power and torque compared with its predecessor, with maximum outputs of 125kW and 200Nm, and a claimed fuel consumption of 6.0l/100km for the CVT versions and 6.5l/100km for the manual.