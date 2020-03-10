news

Toyota SA announces prices of new Corolla sedan

More high-tech and comfortable new generation starts at R372,700

10 March 2020 - 14:32 By Motoring Reporter
The new Corolla is available in three derivatives, with a choice of 1.8 or 2.0-litre petrol engines.
Image: Supplied

Toyota SA has announced local prices of its new-generation Corolla sedan, which is about to make its showroom debut.

The four-door version of the Corolla hatchback that was launched here a year ago boasts enhanced driving dynamics and ride comfort, a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance safety features and the latest-generation multimedia system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The stylish newcomer is set to make waves in the C segment.

The car will be offered in two grades: the top-of-the-range XR, powered by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that comes with a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or "10-speed" continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the mid-range XS, which equipped with the 104kW 1.8-litre powertrain, exclusively mated to the CVT transmission.

The new 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a 22kW and 27Nm increase in power and torque compared with its predecessor, with maximum outputs of 125kW and 200Nm, and a claimed fuel consumption of 6.0l/100km for the CVT versions and 6.5l/100km for the manual.

In addition to the new powertrain, Toyota has improved comfort, convenience and safety features across the board to deliver a more premium and refined compact sedan. A major contributor to the enhanced ride and handling is the new double-wishbone rear suspension setup, which is now standard across the Corolla sedan range.

Priced from R372,700 for the Corolla 1.8 XS CVT, this variant comes with features including LED headlights, push-start, cruise control, auto climate control, reverse camera with Toyota Display Audio, multi-information display, steering switches with voice command, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android auto-functionality.

On the safety front, this model is equipped with seven airbags (including a driver’s kneebag), an electronic parking brake, hill-assist control and stability control as standard.

The flagship 2.0-litre XR grades get additional features such as Smart Entry, Bi-LED headlights with Auto High-Beam, laser-cut two-tone 18-inch alloys, electro-chromatic rear-view mirror, combination leather upholstery, steering wheel with paddle shifters (CVT), as well as Toyota’s safety system, which includes pre-crash activation, blind spot monitor, adaptive all-speed cruise control and lane departure alert.

Toyota Corolla sedan pricing:

  • Corolla 1.8 XS CVT - R372,700
  • Corolla 2.0 XR manual - R412,300
  • Corolla 2.0 XR CVT - R425,200

