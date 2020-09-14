Outa goes to court to stop Aarto

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has filed a high court application calling for the Aarto Act (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act) to be declared unconstitutional.

This was after the national rollout of the bill, which includes the licence points demerit system, was postponed from its original June 2020 implementation date due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Outa's application was issued in the Pretoria high court.

The respondents are the minister of transport, the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA), and the RTIA’s Appeals Tribunal. The minister of transport and the RTIA have filed notices to oppose the application and they have until the end of September to file their opposing papers.

The Aarto act was passed in 1998 to create a single national system of road traffic regulation and enforcement through the judiciary. The Aaarto Amendment Act, passed in 2019 but not yet in operation, moves the enforcement of traffic laws to an administrative system. When the amendment comes into force, the Aarto system will be rolled out nationwide and the driver demerits points system will commence.

The Aarto Amendment Act was signed into law by the president and published in the Government Gazette in August 2019, but a date for it to come into effect must still be gazetted. In January, minister of transport Fikile Mbalula said the amendment would come into effect in June, but this was later delayed due to the effects of Covid-19.

“While Outa believes that measures to improve road safety and reduce fatalities are urgently needed, we believe that the Aarto Amendment Act will not achieve this,” says an Outa spokesperson.

“Aarto was rolled out in Gauteng 10 years ago and failed spectacularly. Statistics do not support the claim that it will lead to a reduction in fatalities on roads.”

The application is supported by an affidavit by advocate Stefanie Fick, Outa's director of the accountability division.

The application calls for the court to declare both the main act and the amendment unconstitutional. This, says Outa, is because this legislation unlawfully intrudes upon the exclusive executive and legislative competence of the local and provincial governments envisaged in the constitution.