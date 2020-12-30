BMW M boss teases M5 CS as world bids farewell to a vicious 2020

Fanatics will be happy to know that come January 2021 BMW will unveil the near-mythical M5 CS (Club Sport). In a teaser video, BMW M CEO Markus Flasch unveils this new model while standing in front of it. In the short clip Flasch uncovers strategic bits that will separate the M5 CS from its M5 and M5 Competition cousins.

It features a unique grille with gold-bronze surround and an M5 CS decal, exclusive, forged and gold-tinted alloy wheels, such as those on the new M2 CS, and said to boast carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers and motorsport-inspired yellow headlight.

Flasch is understandably economical regarding some of the features and the video doesn’t reveal what’s inside the car or what pokes out from the rear.

He is choosing to leave the tastiest bits for the official reveal. However, he does say the M5 CS pews are the same as those found in the M3 and M4, meaning they are slimmer and heavily bucketed.

He’s generous elsewhere, though, confirming a 467kW output that equates to 7kW more than the 4.4l twin-turbo V8 powering the M5 Competition models. Torque stays at 750Nm and if you think this is too tiny a margin to make it special, consider that the BMW man also says the M5 CS is 70kg lighter than its nearest relative.

That’s bound to put a sharper step into the already scintillating performance potential of this hot and large luxury barge, and will certainly inject never-before-experienced agility.

The BMW M5 has maintained an unwavering reputation as the benchmark in practical and executive rocketing since its arrival in 1984 and is based on the E34 5 Series. The new M5 CS promises a more focused outlook of trackside antics than anything before it, except perhaps outside the rare, SA-made 530 MLE.

It was a short, sharp way for BMW to bid farewell to a vicious 2020 and provide some excitement to look forward to in the new year.