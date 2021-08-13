Images of the new 2021 Lamborghini Countach leaked

The bad news is that Lamborghini's big reveal has been undermined but the good news is that its centrepiece, the new Countach, does seem to be a pretty solid reinterpretation of the iconic original. Those flamboyant genes are especially prevalent when viewed dead on or from the rear three-quarter. In fact we'd argue that the latter is the car's strongest suit.

While flip-up headlights would have been nice, we understand that stringent modern pedestrian safety standards make them an impossibility. Also absent is the original car's "periscope" roof that back in the day helped drivers better manoeuvre into parking spaces. Although with modern infotainment screens and cameras at hand, there's no real need.

Styling aside, these leaked images also give us a clue of what's powering the new 2021 Countach. On the numberplate holder you'll spy the letters "LPI 800". In Lamborghini speak this translates as "longitudinally positioned hybrid with (roughly) 588kW and all-wheel drive". This means, as many speculated at the beginning of this saga, that the new Countach will most likely pack a variation of the hybridised V12 used in the Sián supercar. Meanwhile the underpinnings are probably a last hurrah for those used in the Aventador.

We expect Lamborghini to officially unveil the the new Countach at Monterey Car Week.