The R790k Brabus 1300 R sold out in under two minutes

15 February 2022 - 15:35 By Motoring Staff
The Brabus 1300 R sold out in under two minutes.
The Brabus 1300 R sold out in under two minutes.
Image: Supplied

Last week we reported on the new Brabus 1300 R — a sinister looking naked motorcycle that marks the famed German tuning firm's first-ever foray into the world of two wheels. 

Based on the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, it comes locked and loaded with an array of cosmetic upgrades as well as a sophisticated WP Apex semiactive suspension system. 

Wearing a R790,000 price tag, the one-of-a-kind Brabus 1300 R went on sale yesterday at 3pm through KTM's digital pre-order platform and in one minute and 55 seconds all 154 examples had been sold. Quite an impressive feat and one that shows that there is certainly market appetite for a motorcycle infused with Brabus' signature design cues. 

Those who missed out on the Brabus 1300 R will be no doubt be pleased to hear that the Ruhr-based company plans on releasing more modified KTM products in due course.

