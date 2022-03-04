A deal with Putin leaves Renault trapped in Russia

Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Toyota Motor Corp have idled Russian plants and suspended shipments to the country as part of a broader retreat by global corporate giants. The one automaker with the most to lose, Renault SA, has remained conspicuously silent.

The French company has lost about a quarter of its market value in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing economic sanctions. Russia is Renault’s second-biggest market, and it’s paying a heavy price for a $1bn (R15.27bn) deal sealed in 2007 with a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Renault’s majority control of AvtoVaz, the Soviet-era maker of Ladas, and reliance on Russia for about 12% of its revenue are now matters of investor concern. Cutting ties with the venture would come at a tremendous cost, and prospects for a broader economic slump across Europe risk derailing its already-tenuous turnaround efforts.

“It would be perfectly legitimate for Renault to consider an exit from AvtoVaz,” said Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois. “Renault could take the loss, but an exit would be a tough decision.”

Russia accounted for about 5-billion euros (R84.07bn) of Renault’s revenue last year, and roughly 315-million euros (R5.29bn) of operating profit could be at risk, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. Renault shares have plummeted since last week to trade at their lowest since November 2020.