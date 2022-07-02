Tesla receives recall order from Germany for models Y and 3

Germany’s automotive regulator has called on Tesla Inc to issue a recall for its models Y and 3 because of a technical problem in the cars’ emergency system.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority can only order a recall in Germany, but said on its website more than 59,000 Teslas would be affected worldwide.

The German agency identified a glitch with the cars’ emergency system, which should automatically call 911 in the US, or the relevant emergency line in other countries, in the event of a serious accident. Affected owners were told to call the manufacturer or drive to an authorised repair shop for a software update.

The notice was published on June 29 and reported by public broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg on Saturday. The affected cars were produced this year and include Model Y vehicles built at Tesla’s new factory near Berlin, according to RBB.

Model Y cars are also produced at the group’s plants in Fremont, California, and near Shanghai. Both factories also build the Model 3.

Tesla’s quarterly production and delivery figures are due this weekend and are expected to break a multi-quarter streak of record-setting results, due mostly to a prolonged shutdown related to Covid-19 and logistical challenges at the Shanghai factory.

CEO Elon Musk said the company’s new plants in Germany and Texas are losing “billions of dollars” as the electric vehicle maker tries to ramp up production.

