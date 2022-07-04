×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What is Covid-19 ‘brain fog’?

04 July 2022 - 07:00
Common symptoms of long Covid include shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction and fatigue. Stock photo.
Common symptoms of long Covid include shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction and fatigue. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/milkos

Is your thinking less sharp or are you having problems with memory and concentration after recovering from Covid-19? You may be experiencing what is called a “brain fog”.

According to the World Health Organisation , “brain fog” is one of the neurological symptoms of “long Covid”.

“ Common symptoms of the post-Covid condition or long Covid include  shortness of breath and cognitive dysfunction, which people call brain fog, as well as fatigue. Those are the three most common. 

“However, there have been more than 200 symptoms reported in patients. That list is quite long. Other symptoms patients may experience include chest pain, trouble speaking, anxiety or depression, muscle aches, fever, loss of smell and loss of taste,” said the organisation’s head of clinical management, Dr Janet Diaz.

How does Covid-19 affect the brain? 

Cases show patients with Covid-19 can experience conditions related to the brain that include confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, stroke, loss of smell and taste, headaches, trouble focusing and changes in behaviour. 

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, patients who become ill with Covid-19 may suffer damage to their lungs, heart and brain, but other organs in the body may have been affected too and this can result in a wide variety of symptoms. 

“Long Covid may be a result of damage caused by the body’s own immune response to the virus during the initial illness, as well as the damage caused by the virus itself. However, there isn’t enough evidence yet and we do not fully understand the reason people develop long Covid,” said the institute. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Could blood plasma from those who recovered from Covid-19 help others with weakened immune systems?

One trial and a study found blood from those who recovered from Covid-19 did not help at all. However, another trial looking at people with ...
News
3 days ago

How many lives may have been saved because of vaccination?

SA has so far administered more than 36.8-million vaccines.
News
4 days ago

How much of the world’s population is fully vaccinated?

According to the latest statistics from government's vaccination dashboard, 18.3m adults or 46% of the total adult population is fully vaccinated.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Two company directors in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of millions South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths