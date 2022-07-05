F1 champion Verstappen models for a little electric Honda hatch

Max Verstappen should perhaps look into modelling as a side career. It turns out the world champion was out in Italy driving a Honda e Limited Edition in nearby Dozza a few days before his victory at the Emilia-Romagna race in April. Honda supplies engines for the Red Bull Formula 1 team.

The Honda e is an all-electric city hatch that debuted in 2020. TimesLIVE took the opportunity to have a real-life look inside the cute Honda. It has a most interesting interior design dominated by a pair of 31cm touchscreens on the dashboard. It also has a personal voice assistant and a digital key that locks and unlocks the car using a smartphone.

The electric motor is available in two power flavours: 100kW and 113kW both with 315Nm on tap. That amount of torque in a small car allows for a 0-100km/h sprint in about eight seconds for the more powerful car. Driving range is about 220km from a single charge and it can be juiced to 80% capacity in half an hour.

The reigning F1 champion was impressed with the car's electric performance and eye-catching style as he manoeuvred through the tight and twisty streets of the medieval village.

“The Honda e Limited Edition is simply lovely,” said Verstappen of the car that is restricted to only 50 units across Europe. “It has funky looks, a compact design and is fun to drive. It’s a great electric urban vehicle.”

The Honda e Limited Edition is seen in a stylish Premium Crystal Red paint with a host of contrasting black accents. Black badges have been introduced at the front and rear, and unique 17” black alloys, to further elevate the sleek and emotive styling of this urban EV.