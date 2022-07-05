×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Strike a pose

F1 champion Verstappen models for a little electric Honda hatch

The Honda e is an all-electric city hatch that debuted in 2020 and is not on sale in SA

05 July 2022 - 17:10 By Phuti Mpyane
Max Verstappen poses with the Honda e Limited that's available in Europe only.
Max Verstappen poses with the Honda e Limited that's available in Europe only.
Image: Supplied

Max Verstappen should perhaps look into modelling as a side career. It turns out the world champion was out in Italy driving a Honda e Limited Edition in nearby Dozza a few days before his victory at the Emilia-Romagna race in April. Honda supplies engines for the Red Bull Formula 1 team. 

The Honda e is an all-electric city hatch that debuted in 2020. TimesLIVE took the opportunity to have a real-life look inside the cute Honda. It has a most interesting interior design dominated by a pair of 31cm touchscreens on the dashboard. It also has a personal voice assistant and a digital key that locks and unlocks the car using a smartphone.

The electric motor is available in two power flavours: 100kW and 113kW both with 315Nm on tap. That amount of torque in a small car allows for a 0-100km/h sprint in about eight seconds for the more powerful car. Driving range is about 220km from a single charge and it can be juiced to 80% capacity in half an hour.

The reigning F1 champion was impressed with the car's electric performance and eye-catching style as he manoeuvred through the tight and twisty streets of the medieval village.

“The Honda e Limited Edition is simply lovely,” said Verstappen of the car that is restricted to only 50 units across Europe. “It has funky looks, a compact design and is fun to drive. It’s a great electric urban vehicle.”

The Honda e Limited Edition is seen in a stylish Premium Crystal Red paint with a host of contrasting black accents. Black badges have been introduced at the front and rear, and unique 17” black alloys, to further elevate the sleek and emotive styling of this urban EV.

Max Verstappen seems to have a less aggressive, stylish stance when behind the wheel of cute electric hatchbacks.
Max Verstappen seems to have a less aggressive, stylish stance when behind the wheel of cute electric hatchbacks.
Image: Supplied

MORE

Ferrari's Sainz takes his first F1 win in British GP thriller

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory on Sunday in a thrilling British Grand Prix halted by a first-lap crash and with the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes are a step closer to winning again, says Hamilton

Mercedes have narrowed the gap to Formula One leaders Red Bull and Ferrari and may not be too far from winning again, seven-time world champion Lewis ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Six times the Formula One halo saved the day

Safety in motorsport has been thrust into the limelight once more with the dramatic Guanyu Zhou crash at this past weekend’s British Grand Prix.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Honda HR-V

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the recently launched Honda HR-V.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news
  2. Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022 news
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Isuzu D-Max impresses with space and comfort Reviews
  4. Updated Volkswagen T-Roc pricing announced New Models
  5. Zhou says halo device saved his life Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths