Second Aston Martin and Brough Superior superbike revealed

Aston Martin and Brough Superior have used this week's Milan motorcycle show to reveal the AMB 001 Pro, the successor to the limited edition MB 001 from 2019. The new model is a 997cc track-only superbike inspired by Aston Martin’s Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar.
Offered in a single Pro specification, the bike offers a 25% power increase to 168kW with a power to weight ratio of 0.9kW/kg, similar to that of a Formula One car.
Thierry Henriette, CEO of Brough Superior established by George Brough in Nottingham, England in 1924, said: “We are excited to reveal the AMB 001 Pro at EICMA today. The success of its predecessor, coupled with the incredible Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, inspired us to get together again to create a new superbike; one we know will excite our customers.
“We are particularly proud of the new engine type, with a crankcase fully machined from solid billet aluminium, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. With the marked increase in power this takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector.”
Downforce is increased via the front spoiler and side wings, with the front cowl fixed to the bodywork to manage the downforce at the front end of the motorcycle. A tunnel effect air blade directs air over the rider. The airflow enters through a large intake integrated into the front wing, then passes through the new front cowl, to be deflected through the dynamic windshield. A rear fin with an aero stabiliser design further refines the aerodynamic updates.
The AMB 001 Pro is offered in a single specification, featuring a racing livery that combines Aston Martin Verdant Jade with satin finished carbon fibre and black Cerakote engine and suspension. These are highlighted by Photon Lime accents, paying a nod to Aston Martin’s bloodline of track racers.
The AMB 001 Pro is also fitted with the Aston Martin "lacewing" badge. Designed for the Aston Martin Valkyrie programme, the chemical etched aluminium lacewing is 99.4% lighter than the brand’s regular enamel badge, and at just 70 microns thick is 30% thinner than a human hair. It is applied on the nose cowl and tank, on top of the painted finish.
Marek Reichman, executive vice-president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin, said: “It’s a beautifully simple formula. Form plus technology equals performance. When you push something to the very edge of capacity, and do it seamlessly, the resulting experience can have you breathless.
“There is no separation between the advanced materials, design and technical capabilities of the bike. We’ve achieved this fluidity again with Brough Superior for those who desire a track superbike like none other. The rider is part of this moving sculpture and will literally feel as though they are part of the track when laying atop the AMB 001 Pro.”
It was at EICMA that the AMB 001, the first Aston Martin motorcycle, was revealed in 2019. The coming together of Aston Martin and Brough Superior, two historic British performance brands, produced an exclusive modern, lightweight and powerful sports bike.
Initial orders have already been taken for the strictly limited edition AMB 001 Pro, which will be hand built at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. First deliveries will take place in Q4 2023.
