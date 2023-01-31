Petrol goes up by 28c in February

Expect a last-minute rush to fill petrol tanks today after the department of mineral resources and energy announced a 28c/l increase on the retail prices of 93 and 95 grades at midnight on Tuesday, January 31.

Diesel drivers are spared a big increase, however, with a rise of 9c/l in the wholesale price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur content, while 0.005% diesel decreases by 1c/l.

This follows decreases of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin rises 58c/l , and LP gas decreases by R1.40/kg.

The department said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review, while the rand moved from R17.0462 to R17.2815 against the US dollar.