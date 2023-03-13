news

There is no conflict between e-mobility and e-fuels, says Porsche CEO Blume

13 March 2023 - 13:08 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume characterised the debate over e-fuels as “emotional” and said there was no conflict between electrification and building out e-fuel production during a press call on Monday after the carmaker’s results.

Porsche is the strongest advocate for e-fuels as a carbon-free way of driving combustion engine cars among all German carmakers amid a debate in Europe over whether to allow new combustion engines to be powered by e-fuels after 2035.

“We can adjust tax politics to make e-fuels cheaper ... politics should support investments to make prices more attractive,” Blume said. “It is worth it. I know no other possibility to decarbonise combustion engine cars.”

