news

Increase in road fatalities over Easter is horrific, says the AA

14 April 2023 - 12:52 By Motoring Staff
According to transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, 225 people died on the country’s roads over the four-day Easter long weekend in 185 fatal crashes. Stock photo.
According to transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, 225 people died on the country’s roads over the four-day Easter long weekend in 185 fatal crashes. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

South Africa recorded another increase in Easter road fatalities in 2023, another indication that the country requires urgent intervention to ensure better road safety, according to the Automobile Association (AA).

The AA said on Friday while commitments have been made by government to roll out road safety programmes, these must be implemented without delay.

According to transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, 225 people died on the roads over the four-day Easter long weekend in 185 fatal crashes. This is an almost 40% increase on the number of deaths in 2022.

Easter traffic stats: Males, young people and pedestrians account for more deaths

There was a high number of traffic accidents and fatalities this Easter long weekend, many involving pedestrians and young people, according to ...
News
2 hours ago

The AA says this increase is horrific and again points to a lack of proper road safety intervention and implementation by government and the agencies responsible for road safety.

“In announcing the statistics, the minister indicated government would rollout a 365 [days] road safety campaign, which includes classifying traffic policing as a seven-day, 24-hour job,” the AA said.

“This will ensure more traffic law enforcement visibility on our roads and is long overdue. The new minister must, however, ensure the implementation of these initiatives is done without delay and we call on her, the department of transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) — the lead agency responsible for road safety in South Africa — to keep citizens informed on the progress of implementation.”

Easter traffic stats: N3 pile-up regrettable, says transport minister

Over Easter 30,934 traffic fines were issued, 430 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued and 1,625 vehicles were impounded for displaying invalid or ...
News
3 hours ago

The association also notes that while these initiatives are welcomed, the department and the RTMC must also work to improve road safety education in schools and implement better road safety campaigns throughout the year.

“Intensive traffic law enforcement at specific times of the year will not change driver behaviour. Sustained and visible traffic law enforcement must be supported by road safety education in schools and through awareness campaigns targeting motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. These elements are conspicuously absent from our country’s road safety programme and must be prioritised.

“Road safety remains a national crisis in South Africa and unless government and the agencies responsible for road safety improve their approach, dire road fatality statistics will not decrease,” the AA said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

The case for flying cars as a climate solution

George Jetson, the character in the animated TV series 'The Jetsons', was born in a fictional 2022. By the time he reaches middle age, 40 years ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

VW calls for delay in implementation of new EU emissions standards

Volkswagen called on Thursday for the implementation of new EU emissions standards to be pushed to at least autumn of 2026, slightly more than a year ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices

Chery’s more premium cousin arrives to take on the popular compact crossover segment.
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. These were Mzansi's best-selling bakkies in March news
  2. VW Golf R local pricing and launch date confirmed New Models
  3. REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable ... Reviews
  4. World’s most expensive number plate sells for $15m in Dubai news
  5. New BMW XM Label Red debuts with electrifying performance New Models

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele