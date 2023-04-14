South Africa

Easter traffic stats: N3 pile-up regrettable, says transport minister

14 April 2023 - 11:06
Hundreds of thousands of motorists travelled from urban centres to holiday destinations and pilgrimages, arriving safely. File photo.
Hundreds of thousands of motorists travelled from urban centres to holiday destinations and pilgrimages, arriving safely. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Over Easter 30,934 traffic fines were issued, 430 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued and 1,625 vehicles were impounded for displaying invalid or fake discs and violating permits.

This is according to statistics released on Friday by minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga.

"Meanwhile, 1,716 drivers were arrested for excessive speeding, drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving, and operating public transport without permits.

"The worst speedster was nabbed on the N1 near Lyttelton in Centurion, Gauteng, driving at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone. 

"The worst drunken-driving incident was recorded in the central business district of Harrismith in the Free State, when a driver recorded 1.16mg of alcohol in 1,000ml of breath. This was 4.8 times more than the legal limit of 0.24mg in 1,000ml of breath," said Chikunga.

WATCH | Transport minister releases Easter traffic statistics

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga is on Friday releasing the traffic statistics for the Easter period.
News
4 hours ago

The department's traffic control plan was commendable, with only one major crash on the last day of travel, a deadly multiple-vehicle pileup in misty conditions on the N3 near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal, she said.

"Apart from this unfortunate and regrettable collision, there was no other major collision involving multiple vehicles or more than five fatalities during the entire period." 

Hundreds of thousands of motorists travelled from urban centres to holiday destinations and pilgrimages, arriving safely.

Reports from Sanral toll gates indicated that there were increased traffic volumes on major highways leading to and from Gauteng.

"At the start of the Easter weekend on Thursday, Sanral recorded an average of 2,000 vehicles an hour passing through the toll gates. The highest volume — 2,287 vehicles an hour — was recorded between 4pm and 5pm at Pumulani Plaza on the N1 towards Limpopo.

"At the end of the Easter weekend on Monday April 10, the highest traffic volume was recorded between 5pm and 6pm, when 3,244 vehicles were recorded passing through the Pumulani Plaza into Gauteng," said Chikunga.

The top five traffic offences identified were:

  • speeding;
  • driving unlicensed vehicles;
  • driving without fastening seat belts;
  • driving without licences; and
  • driving vehicles with worn tyres.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Motorists urged to avoid R21 after multiple vehicle crash near airport

Ekurhuleni metro police urged motorists to avoid using the R21 Southbound on Thursday morning after a multiple vehicle crash.
News
1 day ago

'We can't have our roads becoming places of death' — Road Freight Association on N3 horror crash

The Road Freight Association wants answers on why road carnage is happening so frequently on South African roads.
News
3 days ago

KZN toddler critical after bakkie crash

A three-year-old child is in a critical condition after being ejected from the back of a bakkie that crashed into a wall in Isithebe in northern ...
News
2 days ago

‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor

Eastern Cape father recalls the harrowing moment his cousin was killed in the multiple-vehicle crash
News
2 days ago

All quiet on the roads as people head for holidays, religious pilgrimages: transport department

There have been no major accidents or serious incidents on the roads as motorists travel for religious pilgrimages and tourism, says the national ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  2. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  4. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  5. Cops reveal charges Dr Nandipha Magudumana faces when she appears in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court