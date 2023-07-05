2023 Suzuki Safari Town Festival is raring to go

Suzuki South Africa confirmed on Wednesday that all arrangements are in place for its upcoming Suzuki Safari Town Festival and Jimny Gathering. Both are taking place over the National Heritage Day weekend in the picturesque town of Clarens in the Free State.

Last year, Suzuki announced its plans to host the largest-ever Suzuki Jimny gathering in Clarens this year from September 22-24 and promised fun for Jimny owners, fans and the public alike.

Entertainment for the get-together will come in the form of the Suzuki Safari Town Festival, which will be hosted on September 23 in the town square.

Unlike the Suzuki Jimny Gathering, the Suzuki Safari Town Festival will be open to Suzuki and non-Suzuki owners alike. Tickets are available from R60-R250 a person.

“We have a jam-packed day of music, food and entertainment planned for the Suzuki Safari Town Festival,” says event organiser Henk van der Schyf.