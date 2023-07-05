2023 Suzuki Safari Town Festival is raring to go
Suzuki South Africa confirmed on Wednesday that all arrangements are in place for its upcoming Suzuki Safari Town Festival and Jimny Gathering. Both are taking place over the National Heritage Day weekend in the picturesque town of Clarens in the Free State.
Last year, Suzuki announced its plans to host the largest-ever Suzuki Jimny gathering in Clarens this year from September 22-24 and promised fun for Jimny owners, fans and the public alike.
Entertainment for the get-together will come in the form of the Suzuki Safari Town Festival, which will be hosted on September 23 in the town square.
Unlike the Suzuki Jimny Gathering, the Suzuki Safari Town Festival will be open to Suzuki and non-Suzuki owners alike. Tickets are available from R60-R250 a person.
“We have a jam-packed day of music, food and entertainment planned for the Suzuki Safari Town Festival,” says event organiser Henk van der Schyf.
“The event will be headlined by Goodluck, Mango Groove and Spoegwolf, and we have many other artists on the roster, including Femi Koya and Black Heidi. The comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout is our host for the day, and we will stream the SA/Ireland rugby game at 9pm to wrap up the festivities.”
Bezuidenhout, a proud Jimny owner himself, will also be a feature at the Suzuki Jimny Gathering. Revellers can look forward to food and craft vendors, multiple craft bars, a large children's entertainment area and opportunities to meet and mingle with the artists.
“We want to make sure that everyone who visits Clarens on the weekend can have a jol. That is why we are so excited to be the headline sponsor of the Safari Town Festival,” says Suzuki brand marketing manager Brendon Carpenter.
The gathering hopes to attract and entertain hundreds of the Jimny, SJ, LJ and Samurai owners in South Africa. By most estimates, there are more than 20,000 owners of these vehicles in South Africa.
Jimny owners can register on jimnygathering.co.za while fans of live music, good food and craft beer can purchase tickets online to join the fun.
Otherwise click here for more information on the Suzuki Safari Town Festival.