Toyota may yet do a Tesla and upend EVs

Toyota is doing its part for the Japan comeback story. The carmaker claims it has made a breakthrough on one of the holy grails of electric vehicles: solid-state lithium ion batteries, which promise much longer range and better safety than current technology.

Like Japan itself, the country’s most-valuable company could use a revival. Long a byword for manufacturing excellence plus, not so long ago, a darling of green activists for its hybrid Prius cars, Toyota is now seen as having missed out on the EV revolution pioneered by upstarts like Tesla. Cracking the code on the next generation of EV batteries could silence the naysayers about both Toyota and its home country.

It could also upend the EV business even as that business is itself upending the wider auto industry.

With the caveat that any claim about commercialising solid-state batteries must automatically be met with an “uh huh,” think about what a breakthrough along the lines of Toyota’s claims would mean: A battery that can power a vehicle for 1,200km on a single charge, recharge in 10 minutes or less and is far less prone to overheating and fire. In other words, all the current hang-ups about EVs — range, refuelling time, safety — disappear. Even a Prius doesn’t go that far on a single tank.

This would represent transformational change in an autos industry that tends to advance by increment. Traditional vehicles with internal combustion engines don’t compete on range; fuel economy and horsepower are their battlegrounds, in a war of accretion. The average new model 2022 vehicle sold in the US was 12% more efficient than a decade before and just over 100% more efficient than a 1975 model — in part because horsepower came back into fashion, along with heavier trucks, once the oil shocks were a distant memory.

The most interesting advances in traditional motor vehicles so far this century have been digital rather than mechanical. Integration with the internet and wireless communications changed how we buy, maintain and, with the advent of ride-sharing, use or monetise vehicles. The same goes with how we entertain ourselves (much to the regret of AM radio aficionados). Advances in computing power, sensors and cameras and artificial intelligence have also made driver-assistance features reasonably ubiquitous, even if automated driving remains an overhyped technology of the future.

These are, in the main, experiential tweaks rather than profound upgrades to fundamental characteristics, in keeping with an industry that tends to compete heavily on variants of core models rather than brand new marques. Consider: There are dozens of sub-model and trim levels of America’s best-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150 pickup. And that’s before you start picking your paint.

Toyota’s claim reminds us that, in the relatively nascent world of EVs, the potential for truly radical upgrades is strong — and claims such as this one should spur competitive spirits across the sector. Indeed, a fully electrified future for passenger vehicles may well depend on such breakthroughs, especially in a market like the US where power-hungry trucks and SUVs dominate. In all likelihood, even commercialised solid-state batteries would enter the market in higher-priced vehicles first and then disseminate down the chain as scale economies kick in. But things can move fast in EV land: An average lithium-ion battery pack in 2022 was 88% cheaper than in 2010, the year Tesla went public.