news

GWM Ora stars at Festival of Motoring as South Africa's cheapest electric car

22 August 2023 - 10:49 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The public will be able to sample the new all-electric GWM ORA 03 at the 2023 Festival of Motoring.
The public will be able to sample the new all-electric GWM ORA 03 at the 2023 Festival of Motoring.
Image: SUPPLIED

Great Wall Motors (GWM) will be out in full force at the 2023 Festival of Motoring at Midrand's Kyalami International Grand Prix Circuit from August 25 to 27.

The Chinese carmaker confirmed on Tuesday it will showcase a brace of new metal including the new ORA 03, which is the most affordable electric vehicle in country.

With prices starting from R715,000, this hatchback offers a range of up to 400km and produces outputs of 126kW and 250Nm from its lithium-ion battery pack. When plugged into an 80kW DC charger, it can be recharged from 10% to 80% in about 40 minutes.

The Tank 300 has Wrangler-esque appeal.
The Tank 300 has Wrangler-esque appeal.
Image: Supplied

Adding extra spice to proceedings, GWM confirmed would-be buyers will have an opportunity to experience the all-electric ORA 03 around the main circuit. 

Showgoers can also get up close and personal with the new Tank 300, a butch 4x4 aiming to poach sales away from comparable vehicles such as the Jeep Wrangler. Its rugged, boxy design is backed up by a hybridised 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine claimed to produce 258kW and 615Nm of torque. Members of the public will be able to put this impressive performance to the test over the challenging terrain of Kyalami's dedicated 4x4 course.

For more information about the event visit the official Festival of Motoring website.

MORE

Motorists warned to beware of car recall scam

Insurance Crime Bureau warns owners of expensive cars to look out for fake safety recalls
Motoring
9 hours ago

Why Mahindra is cagey about its SA manufacturing plans

If the new Global Pik-Up succeeds as hoped, it may require a rethink of the scale and complexity of the Dube assembly plant
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Mzansi’s motorcycle sales get a boost from e-commerce

New motorcycle sales in South Africa showed a marginal 1.7% increase for the first half of 2023 compared with the year before.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Mercedes-AMG C43 versus BMW M340i xDrive Features
  2. India announces new car safety rating to help bring down road deaths news
  3. Range Rover SV Carmel Edition pays homage to California coast New Models
  4. Beautiful Benz 540 K voted top classic car at Pebble Beach Concours news
  5. Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry news

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'