Great Wall Motors (GWM) will be out in full force at the 2023 Festival of Motoring at Midrand's Kyalami International Grand Prix Circuit from August 25 to 27.
The Chinese carmaker confirmed on Tuesday it will showcase a brace of new metal including the new ORA 03, which is the most affordable electric vehicle in country.
With prices starting from R715,000, this hatchback offers a range of up to 400km and produces outputs of 126kW and 250Nm from its lithium-ion battery pack. When plugged into an 80kW DC charger, it can be recharged from 10% to 80% in about 40 minutes.
GWM Ora stars at Festival of Motoring as South Africa's cheapest electric car
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied
Adding extra spice to proceedings, GWM confirmed would-be buyers will have an opportunity to experience the all-electric ORA 03 around the main circuit.
Showgoers can also get up close and personal with the new Tank 300, a butch 4x4 aiming to poach sales away from comparable vehicles such as the Jeep Wrangler. Its rugged, boxy design is backed up by a hybridised 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine claimed to produce 258kW and 615Nm of torque. Members of the public will be able to put this impressive performance to the test over the challenging terrain of Kyalami's dedicated 4x4 course.
For more information about the event visit the official Festival of Motoring website.
