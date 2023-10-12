JAC Motors is making strides in the Southern African market with the opening of its first dealership in Botswana. Since its entry into South Africa in 2017, the Chinese carmaker has enjoyed substantial growth and extended its reach beyond South African borders in 2021.
JAC Motors has seen a remarkable journey since its modest start of 10 dealerships in South Africa six years ago. Boasting a network of more than 74 dealers, including major dealer groups CMH, Group One, Halfway, Eastvaal, Tavcor, and M&Z Motors in Namibia, the carmaker has expanded its presence in the region. Beyond South Africa, it is now serving customers in Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
JAC Motors SA CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel emphasised the company's commitment to provide top quality after sales service to its widespread customer base in the southern part of the continent.
“Our continuous growth requires expanding our dealer network into neighbouring countries,” he said.
JAC Motors expands dealer network to Botswana
Image: Supplied
